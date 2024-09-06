Don’t care for Apple Intelligence? There’s another reason you might want an iPhone 16: pro video
*Header image is referential and showcases the iPhone 15 Pro Max. | Image credit — PhoneArena
With the iPhone 16 launch practically on top of our heads, you may be left wondering why you would want one. As far as I can see, AI might be the only reason to get an iPhone 16, and it’s not a particularly strong reason for many consumers. Though there aren’t any major hardware improvements to be expected, new reports tell us that this particular iPhone might be the best video camera Apple has ever made.
Sources from inside the industry claim that the iPhone 16 will be able to shoot in 4K 120fps, compared to the 4K 60fps on iPhone 15. According to these reports, this 120fps mode doesn’t seem like it’s for slow motion, but for extra smooth recordings instead. I’m sure gamers with an appreciation for high frame rates will approve.
If you’ve been following the hype train around the new iPhones you’ve probably heard of a new rumored camera button. Turns out, that might not be the only camera improvement to the iPhone this year, but it does play a big part.
Furthermore, connecting your phone to external storage will allow you to shoot at ProRes 4K 120fps. Even QuickTake is being upgraded from 1080p to crisp 4K, and we haven’t even begun talking about the camera button.
More camera, less phone? Perhaps. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Apparently the new camera button is a touch-sensitive button that can perform different actions according to how it’s pressed. A few of the various actions the report tells us about are:
- Opening the Camera or another specified app
- Adjusting focus
- Taking a photo
- Recording a video
- Adjusting zoom
- Adjusting exposure
In addition, the iPhone 16 will also reportedly let you pause and resume video recording (about time!).
I’ve mentioned it before, but this is shaping up to be the most fragmented iPhone launch in history. The EU, a major profit driver, is not getting Apple Intelligence. But the region is getting multiple features other places aren’t: like third party NFC payments, alternate app stores and the ability to change default apps.
The iPhone 16 will probably be one of the best phones worth buying today. But it just might not be enough to make it a worthy, let alone necessary, upgrade.
