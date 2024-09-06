30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
livestream
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Countdown to Glowtime and the iPhone 16's debut!

Don’t care for Apple Intelligence? There’s another reason you might want an iPhone 16: pro video

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Camera
The front of an iPhone 15 Pro Max
*Header image is referential and showcases the iPhone 15 Pro Max. | Image credit — PhoneArena

With the iPhone 16 launch practically on top of our heads, you may be left wondering why you would want one. As far as I can see, AI might be the only reason to get an iPhone 16, and it’s not a particularly strong reason for many consumers. Though there aren’t any major hardware improvements to be expected, new reports tell us that this particular iPhone might be the best video camera Apple has ever made.

If you’ve been following the hype train around the new iPhones you’ve probably heard of a new rumored camera button. Turns out, that might not be the only camera improvement to the iPhone this year, but it does play a big part.

Sources from inside the industry claim that the iPhone 16 will be able to shoot in 4K 120fps, compared to the 4K 60fps on iPhone 15. According to these reports, this 120fps mode doesn’t seem like it’s for slow motion, but for extra smooth recordings instead. I’m sure gamers with an appreciation for high frame rates will approve.

Furthermore, connecting your phone to external storage will allow you to shoot at ProRes 4K 120fps. Even QuickTake is being upgraded from 1080p to crisp 4K, and we haven’t even begun talking about the camera button.

More camera, less phone? Perhaps. | Image credit — PhoneArena - Don’t care for Apple Intelligence? There’s another reason you might want an iPhone 16: pro video
More camera, less phone? Perhaps. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Apparently the new camera button is a touch-sensitive button that can perform different actions according to how it’s pressed. A few of the various actions the report tells us about are:

  • Opening the Camera or another specified app
  • Adjusting focus
  • Taking a photo
  • Recording a video
  • Adjusting zoom
  • Adjusting exposure

In addition, the iPhone 16 will also reportedly let you pause and resume video recording (about time!).

I’ve mentioned it before, but this is shaping up to be the most fragmented iPhone launch in history. The EU, a major profit driver, is not getting Apple Intelligence. But the region is getting multiple features other places aren’t: like third party NFC payments, alternate app stores and the ability to change default apps.

The iPhone 16 will probably be one of the best phones worth buying today. But it just might not be enough to make it a worthy, let alone necessary, upgrade.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access

Latest News

The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless