Just announced Razr Ultra leaves the Z Flip 6 in the dust with this free storage upgrade deal
Motorola's Razr Ultra is a game-changer with a free 1TB storage upgrade, massive trade-in discount, and top-tier performance—making it a no-brainer for users who like living the foldable lifestyle
Oooh, Samsung, you're in trouble! Motorola's pre-order deal on the 1TB version of its just-announced Razr Ultra is way too good to pass up. Even I, a long-time Galaxy Z Flip fan, feel extremely tempted to pre-order the new flagship Razr.
Early birds who act fast and pre-order the latest and greatest Razr Ultra with 1TB of storage can score a free storage upgrade, getting the 1TB version for the price of the 512GB variant. This means they'll score sweet savings of $200 in the process.
On top of that, they can save even more with a trade-in, as Motorola offers a $200 discount on most phones. In other words, buyers have a real chance to save at least $400 on this beauty and rock a true foldable powerhouse equipped with the best chip for mobile devices right now.
Yep, that's right! Another reason I'm so tempted to just go ahead and pre-order this thing is that it comes equipped with Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite—unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which rocks the old news Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. So not only would I be getting a foldable with an insane amount of storage at a massive discount, but I'd also have a phone that can rival top dogs like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the OnePlus 13 in terms of performance, while leaving Samsung’s fancy clamshell star in the dust.
Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) in its four stylish colors
That's just golden when you think about the fact that the Razr+ (2024), which I adore, came with a less powerful SoC compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. But Motorola has clearly upped its game, making the new Razr Ultra the better choice for users who like living the foldable lifestyle, like yours truly.
I also love that it has capable cameras. While I don't take selfies or landscape photos often, I still appreciate the gorgeous images its 50MP main snapper delivers, with rich, warm colors that make every picture pop. Now add the beautiful 7.0-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 2912x1224 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and HDR support to the mix, and the Razr Ultra (2025) checks all the right boxes for me, making me forget that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 even exists.
Overall, the new Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) is definitely one of the highlights of this year, proving that Razrs are no longer just a more affordable alternative to the Galaxy Z Flips but rather a true competitor that challenges Samsung's foldables. And with that insanely good deal that lets you score a high-end clamshell foldable phone with a whopping 1TB of storage at a massive discount, the Razr Ultra (2025) is an unmissable bargain. So, forget the Galaxy Z Flip 6! Pre-order the new Razr Ultra (2025) today and grab, hands down, the best clamshell foldable on the market at an unbeatable price!
