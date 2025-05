Just announced Razr Ultra leaves the Z Flip 6 in the dust with this free storage upgrade deal

On top of that, they can save even more with a trade-in, as Motorola offers a $200 discount on most phones. In other words, buyers have a real chance to save at least $400 on this beauty and rock a true foldable powerhouse equipped with the best chip for mobile devices right now.





Yep, that's right! Another reason I'm so tempted to just go ahead and pre-order this thing is that it comes equipped with Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite—unlike the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , which rocks the old news Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 . So not only would I be getting a foldable with an insane amount of storage at a massive discount, but I'd also have a phone that can rival top dogs like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the OnePlus 13 in terms of performance, while leaving Samsung’s fancy clamshell star in the dust.



I also love that it has capable cameras. While I don't take selfies or landscape photos often, I still appreciate the gorgeous images its 50MP main snapper delivers, with rich, warm colors that make every picture pop. Now add the beautiful 7.0-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 2912x1224 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and HDR support to the mix, and the Razr Ultra (2025) checks all the right boxes for me, making me forget that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 even exists. That's just golden when you think about the fact that the Razr+ (2024), which I adore, came with a less powerful SoC compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 6. But Motorola has clearly upped its game, making the new Razr Ultra the better choice for users who like living the foldable lifestyle, like yours truly.