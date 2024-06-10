A new bombastic Razr (2023) deal lets you save $250 at the official Motorola store

The Razr (2023) is now $250 OFF at Motorola.com

Astonishingly, the amazing Razr (2023) has dropped to a new lowest price ever! Right now, the impressive mid-range foldable sells at $250 off its price tag! It features a 6.9-inch pOLED screen with up to 144Hz refresh rates and a small-sized external AMOLED panel. With Android 13 out of the box and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 under the hood, this puppy proves a versatile choice for clamshell phone fans on a budget.