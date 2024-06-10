A new bombastic Razr (2023) deal lets you save $250 at the official Motorola store
The Motorola Razr+ (2023) may have dropped to a new record-low price, but do you know what? So has the more reasonably-priced non-Plus Razr (2023)! You guessed it – the most affordable clamshell foldable phone is now cheaper than ever, offered at $250 off its usual price of about $600 at the Motorola store!
This is an absolutely unprecedented discount, something even 2023’s Black Friday didn’t see happening. Back then, the $600 phone got a $200 discount. Then again, it’s not just the official store that’s so astonishingly eager to maximize your savings on the Android phone. You can also find it for $250 off on Amazon and Best Buy. However, it’s only at Motorola.com where you can get an extra $50 trade-in bonus for most phones.
As for its performance, although it lacks the latest Qualcomm processor, this Motorola phone is no slouch, either. It packs the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip under the hood for a snappy and overall enjoyable experience.
The mid-range foldable handset is also pretty decent for taking photos. Motorola integrated a dual camera setup on the rear – a 64MP wide unit and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. Rounding out things in this department is a 32MP selfie camera.
Then again, one of the most impressive things about the Razr (2023) is its relatively big battery. Although slim, the phone packs a 4,200mAh battery, more than the Razr+ (2023)! The non-Plus model gives you up to 15.5 hours of web browsing between charges.
While it’s undoubtedly not as dazzling as its Plus relative, the Razr (2023) is a beautiful device that can catch people’s attention. It features a great-looking 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rates, which offers vivid and accurate colors most users should enjoy. Besides it, you get a 1.5-inch OLED cover screen that provides access to some basic apps.
Certainly no knight in shining armor, the Razr (2023) is still a fantastic choice for foldable phone fans on a budget. If you’re among those, be sure to get yours at its best price ever while you still can.
Things that are NOT allowed: