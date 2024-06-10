A new bombastic Razr (2023) deal lets you save $250 at the official Motorola store

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Motorola Razr+ (2023) may have dropped to a new record-low price, but do you know what? So has the more reasonably-priced non-Plus Razr (2023)! You guessed it – the most affordable clamshell foldable phone is now cheaper than ever, offered at $250 off its usual price of about $600 at the Motorola store! 

The Razr (2023) is now $250 OFF at Motorola.com

This is an absolutely unprecedented discount, something even 2023’s Black Friday didn’t see happening. Back then, the $600 phone got a $200 discount. Then again, it’s not just the official store that’s so astonishingly eager to maximize your savings on the Android phone. You can also find it for $250 off on Amazon and Best Buy. However, it’s only at Motorola.com where you can get an extra $50 trade-in bonus for most phones.

While it’s undoubtedly not as dazzling as its Plus relative, the Razr (2023) is a beautiful device that can catch people’s attention. It features a great-looking 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rates, which offers vivid and accurate colors most users should enjoy. Besides it, you get a 1.5-inch OLED cover screen that provides access to some basic apps. 

As for its performance, although it lacks the latest Qualcomm processor, this Motorola phone is no slouch, either. It packs the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip under the hood for a snappy and overall enjoyable experience. 

The mid-range foldable handset is also pretty decent for taking photos. Motorola integrated a dual camera setup on the rear – a 64MP wide unit and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. Rounding out things in this department is a 32MP selfie camera.

Then again, one of the most impressive things about the Razr (2023) is its relatively big battery. Although slim, the phone packs a 4,200mAh battery, more than the Razr+ (2023)! The non-Plus model gives you up to 15.5 hours of web browsing between charges.

Certainly no knight in shining armor, the Razr (2023) is still a fantastic choice for foldable phone fans on a budget. If you’re among those, be sure to get yours at its best price ever while you still can.
