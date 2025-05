Rare Amazon deal knocks the 256GB iPad mini 6 down to an unmissable price

256GB iPad mini 6, cellular: Save $200! $200 off (25%) Amazon sells the 256GB iPad mini 6 at a super-rare discount you can't pass up. The model sells for $200 off its original price, but only in Starlight. This is the cellular-enabled variant of the ultra-compact tablet. Get yours and save before it's too late. Buy at Amazon 256GB iPad mini A17 Pro: Save $100 $100 off (17%) If you're not willing to settle for an older device, the iPad mini A17 Pro might be a better fit. This device is currently on sale in its 256GB variant in Starlight, allowing you to save $100. Get yours at Amazon and save. Buy at Amazon

It's been quite some time since we saw a proper iPad mini 6 discount, but Amazon has just launched an epic deal you simply can't ignore. For what might be a limited time, the buffed-up version with 256GB of onboard storage and cellular connectivity is $200 off its original price!That means you can get the ~$800 tablet for just under $600, a super-rare promo, by the way. Previous discounts for this iPad reached $150, including during Black Friday and other major shopping events. Not only that, but we haven't seen an iPad mini 6 discount since January, making Amazon's latest deal all the more compelling.While the iPad mini 6 is certainly attractive at this rare 25% discount, some users might not settle for a 2021 tablet. Fret not — the A17 Pro-powered iPad mini (2024) is also on sale in its 256GB variant. The Wi-Fi-only model is down by $100 at the e-commerce giant. That brings it down under the $500 mark from its original ~$600 price.Although the latest iPad mini model is way more powerful than its predecessor, the iPad mini 6 still holds its own as a compact, everyday tablet.The model features an ultra-compact 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, providing sharp visuals and natural colors. It supports True Tone, which should be especially useful for readers, as it makes images appear warmer and thus, easier on the eyes.Visuals aside, the small iPad packs an A15 Bionic chip, offering plenty of raw horsepower for various tasks. Of course, the A17 Pro is far more capable on that front, but chances are most users will find the mini 6 more than decent enough for everyday use.With compact size comes one drawback — a small battery. Here, you've got a modest 5078mAh battery (at least by today's tablet standards). You still get a full day of use between charges, though, so that's good news.Overall, the iPad mini 6 is a superb pick you can't ignore, especially when it's $200 off! Get your 256GB model with cellular support on Amazon and save before it's too late.