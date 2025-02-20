Rare Amazon sale makes the iPad 10th Gen a dream for iOS fans on a budget
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Find the iPad mini 7 too small and the iPad Air M2 (2024) too expensive? The iPad 10th Gen is the one to get, then! In fact, you can get one at sweetly discounted prices right now, as Amazon offers the Wi-Fi + cellular model in Blue for $100 off. That brings the $500 tablet just below the $400 mark, making it way more attractive.
While we've seen multiple offers on this iOS tablet in the past, it rarely gets discounts of $100. In other words, you now have the chance to grab a pretty uncommon bargain. So, act fast and take advantage before it's too late.
Performance-wise, this buddy is quite adequate for everyday tasks. However, as we've mentioned in our iPad 10th Gen review, software support might end earlier than on newer iOS tablets. Other than that, the Apple device delivers smoothness across the board, including with mobile games.
Let's not forget that you get 5G on deck here, allowing you to handle phone calls straight from your tablet. That's probably a feature not every user takes advantage of, but it's nice to know you have it.
At the end of the day, the iPad 10th Gen is undeniably getting older and older. Released in 2022, it's a far cry from the iPad Air M2 or the iPad Pro M4 (2024) models of 2024. However, it's available at a pretty rare discount on Amazon right now, making it a sweet pick for iOS fans on a budget. Get yours and save big!
While we've seen multiple offers on this iOS tablet in the past, it rarely gets discounts of $100. In other words, you now have the chance to grab a pretty uncommon bargain. So, act fast and take advantage before it's too late.
The 10th Gen iPad features a 10.9-inch display with 2360 x 1640 resolution. The Liquid Retina display only supports 60Hz refresh rates, but it has True Tone that delivers more natural-looking colors. Still, it's an LCD touchscreen, so you'd have to cough up more for the premium Pro models if you want a superb visual experience.
Performance-wise, this buddy is quite adequate for everyday tasks. However, as we've mentioned in our iPad 10th Gen review, software support might end earlier than on newer iOS tablets. Other than that, the Apple device delivers smoothness across the board, including with mobile games.
Ideal for casual entertainment, this buddy also lasts quite long per single charge. Our tests showed you should get about 10.5 hours of web browsing or a tad over six and a half hours when streaming videos.
Let's not forget that you get 5G on deck here, allowing you to handle phone calls straight from your tablet. That's probably a feature not every user takes advantage of, but it's nice to know you have it.
At the end of the day, the iPad 10th Gen is undeniably getting older and older. Released in 2022, it's a far cry from the iPad Air M2 or the iPad Pro M4 (2024) models of 2024. However, it's available at a pretty rare discount on Amazon right now, making it a sweet pick for iOS fans on a budget. Get yours and save big!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
20 Feb, 2025Rare Amazon sale makes the iPad 10th Gen a dream for iOS fans on a budget
15 Feb, 2025The almighty 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is $200 off at Amazon once again
10 Feb, 2025Amazon throws another iPad Air M2 (2024) sale, letting you save $100
27 Jan, 2025Amazon has the most affordable iPad Pro 11 (M4) model on sale at its deepest discount to date
17 Jan, 2025The iPad mini A17 Pro is now $100 off as Amazon matches Best Buy's sale
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: