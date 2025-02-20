Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Rare Amazon sale makes the iPad 10th Gen a dream for iOS fans on a budget

Find the iPad mini 7 too small and the iPad Air M2 (2024) too expensive? The iPad 10th Gen is the one to get, then! In fact, you can get one at sweetly discounted prices right now, as Amazon offers the Wi-Fi + cellular model in Blue for $100 off. That brings the $500 tablet just below the $400 mark, making it way more attractive.

The Wi-Fi+cellular iPad 10th Gen is $100 off

$100 off (20%)
If you're looking for an affordable iPad model with 5G on deck, the iPad 10th Gen should be on your radar. The unit in Blue with 64GB is $100 off at Amazon right now, making it a lovely pick.
Buy at Amazon

While we've seen multiple offers on this iOS tablet in the past, it rarely gets discounts of $100. In other words, you now have the chance to grab a pretty uncommon bargain. So, act fast and take advantage before it's too late.

The 10th Gen iPad features a 10.9-inch display with 2360 x 1640 resolution. The Liquid Retina display only supports 60Hz refresh rates, but it has True Tone that delivers more natural-looking colors. Still, it's an LCD touchscreen, so you'd have to cough up more for the premium Pro models if you want a superb visual experience.

Performance-wise, this buddy is quite adequate for everyday tasks. However, as we've mentioned in our iPad 10th Gen review, software support might end earlier than on newer iOS tablets. Other than that, the Apple device delivers smoothness across the board, including with mobile games.

Ideal for casual entertainment, this buddy also lasts quite long per single charge. Our tests showed you should get about 10.5 hours of web browsing or a tad over six and a half hours when streaming videos.

Let's not forget that you get 5G on deck here, allowing you to handle phone calls straight from your tablet. That's probably a feature not every user takes advantage of, but it's nice to know you have it.

At the end of the day, the iPad 10th Gen is undeniably getting older and older. Released in 2022, it's a far cry from the iPad Air M2 or the iPad Pro M4 (2024) models of 2024. However, it's available at a pretty rare discount on Amazon right now, making it a sweet pick for iOS fans on a budget. Get yours and save big!
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

