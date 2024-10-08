Prime Day smartwatch deals for you: get a new powerful Galaxy Watch and save more than $100!
What time is it? Oh, yes: it's time to get a discounted smartwatch – the device that can not tell the time, but so, so much more!
Admit it, even if you're not after a smartwatch, you've always been curious what these wearables can do. Thanks to the ongoing Amazon Prime Day feast, you can check out for yourself and do so while saving money. What's better than that?
So, without any further ado, let's see what the Amazon Prime Day is all about when it comes to smartwatches.
If you are an iPhone user, it's best to stay in Apple's ecosystem. That's why I can't recommend enough the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) – the 40mm model, with GPS capabilities, to be exact. It's now awaiting you for $79 less! While you're saving that hard-earned cash, you'll also get the S8 processor, which is also in the Series 8. It's got Crash detection, Bluetooth 5.3 (as opposed to Bluetooth 5 in other models), so that's great.
Those who are on team Samsung, can enjoy the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm). This bad boy is now $119 cheaper and comes with a rotating bezel, fitness tracker, personalized HR zones, advanced sleep coaching, heart monitor, BIA sensor, and whatnot more!
Of course, the Amazon Prime Day smartwatch world doesn't end there. The Pixel Watch 2 can be yours for less – now's the chance to save $70! The watch is loaded with features and is a real bargain. Act fast and get yours for less today!
We've already rounded up all the best October Prime Day smartwatch deals right here, so make sure to check them out and score massive savings on a new fancy timepiece today!
Top 3 smartwatch deals during October Prime Day
In case you’re a Pixel user or looking for a more affordable Amazfit smartwatch, October Prime Day has something for you too. You can snag a new Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2, Amazfit Falcon, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition, and more at sweet discounts. Check out the deals below and save while you can!
