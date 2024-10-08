Prime Day smartwatch deals for you: get a new powerful Galaxy Watch and save more than $100!

What time is it? Oh, yes: it's time to get a discounted smartwatch – the device that can not tell the time, but so, so much more!





If you are an iPhone user, it's best to stay in Apple's ecosystem. That's why I can't recommend enough the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) – the 40mm model, with GPS capabilities, to be exact. It's now awaiting you for $79 less! While you're saving that hard-earned cash, you'll also get the S8 processor, which is also in the Series 8. It's got Crash detection, Bluetooth 5.3 (as opposed to Bluetooth 5 in other models), so that's great.





Those who are on team Samsung, can enjoy the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (43mm). This bad boy is now $119 cheaper and comes with a rotating bezel, fitness tracker, personalized HR zones, advanced sleep coaching, heart monitor, BIA sensor, and whatnot more!





Pixel Watch 2 Of course, the Amazon Prime Day smartwatch world doesn't end there. Thecan be yours for less – now's the chance to save $70! The watch is loaded with features and is a real bargain. Act fast and get yours for less today!









Top 3 smartwatch deals during October Prime Day





Pixel Watch 2: Save $70! The Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch 2 is sweetly discounted during Prime Day. This bad boy is currently $70 off its price and can be yours for just under $180. The watch is a real bargain, as it offers a plethora of features. Act fast and save on this fella while you can! $70 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm): Save $69! Amazon is also offering the Galaxy Watch 7 44mm with a sweet $69 discount. This bad boy offers a lot of bang for your buck, being Samsung's latest premium Galaxy Watch. Save today! $69 off (21%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Vivoactive 4S: Save $130! The Garmin Vivoactive 4S is currently on sale for $130 off its price and can be yours for just under $200. The watch offers up to 7 days of battery life and packs a plethora of features. Act fast and save today! $130 off (39%) Buy at Amazon









Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm]: Save $79! The 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE is discounted by $79 for Prime Day. Thanks to this discount, you can score this bad boy for just under $170. Don't waste time and save today! $79 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS, 45mm]: Save $100! The GPS version of the 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $100 off its price on Amazon right now. This means you can get this handsome fella for less than $330 if you take advantage of this deal. Don't miss out and save today! $100 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Apple Watch Ultra 2: Save $64! The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also sweetly discounted on Amazon. It's on sale for $64 off its price. This is an extremely durable smartwatch, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Act fast and save today! $64 off (8%) Buy at Amazon

October Prime Day deals on Galaxy Watches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, LTE): Save $110! The LTE-powered Galaxy Watch 6 40mm is on sale for $110 off its price for October Prime Day. The watch is loaded with features and offers great value for money. Don't hesitate and save now! $110 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 6 Classic: Save $119! The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is also on sale for October Prime Day and can be yours for $119 off its price. Just like the Galaxy Watch 6, this fella is full of features and has a stylish design. Save while you can! $119 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch FE in Pink Gold: Now $30 OFF for Prime Day! Samsung's affordable smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch FE, has also received some of that Prime Day love and is on sale for $30 off its price. The timepiece has plenty of features and is a good option if you don't want to splash out on the latest and greatest Galaxy watches. $30 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 7: Save $30! If you want the latest Galaxy Watch 7, Prime Day lets you get one at a sweet $30 discount. The watch is worth every penny, so don't hesitate and get one for less while you can! $30 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch Ultra: Save $102! The ultra-durable Galaxy Watch Ultra is also sweetly discounted for Prime Day. Right now, the wearable is on sale for $102 off. Pick this one if you’re a Galaxy fan and an outdoor enthusiast. Just act fast, as you never know when the deal will expire. $102 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition: Save $70! The Bespoke Edition of the Galaxy Watch 7 is discounted, too, and can be yours for $70 off. Just like the regular Galaxy Watch 7, the Bespoke Edition is full of features and is worth the money. Just act fast and save while you can! $70 off (22%) Buy at Amazon

October Prime Day Garmin deals

Garmin vívoactive 5: Save $50! The Garmin vívoactive 5 is now on sale for $50 off its price on Amazon. The watch offers up to 11 days of battery life and packs a plethora of features. Act fast and save today! $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu 3S: Save $50! The Garmin Venu 3S is on sale for $50 off its price on Amazon right now. This is a feature-rich smartwatch that has a lot to offer in return. And it's an even bigger bargain at its current price. Don't hesitate and save now! $50 off (11%) Buy at Amazon Garmin epix Gen 2: Save $330! The premium Garmin epix Gen 2 can now be yours for $330 off. This is an unmissable deal, and we suggest you act fast, as you never know when it will expire. $330 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: Save $69! The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is also on sale right now and can be yours for $69 off. This watch boasts insane battery life thanks to its solar charging and offers a lot of features. It provides great value for your money, so save while you can! $69 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

October Prime Day Fitbit, Pixel, and Amazfit deals

In case you’re a Pixel user or looking for a more affordable Amazfit smartwatch, October Prime Day has something for you too. You can snag a new Pixel Watch, Pixel Watch 2 , Amazfit Falcon, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition, and more at sweet discounts. Check out the deals below and save while you can!



Pixel Watch: Save $78! The OG Pixel Watch is also sweetly discounted during Prime Day and can be yours for $78 off. While it's an older generation, this fella still packs a punch and offers a lot for the price. Save while you can! $78 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Pixel Watch 2: Save $70! Get the Pixel Watch 2 during Prime Day and save $70. The watch is loaded with features and is a real bargain. Act fast and get yours for less today! $70 off (28%) Buy at Amazon Amazfit Cheetah Pro: Save $120! The sleek Amazfit Cheetah Pro is discounted by $120 for Prime Day. This is a running smartwatch with dual-band GPS and is a good alternative to Garmin's smartwatches. Save while you can! $120 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Limited Edition: Save $40! The Limited Edition of the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is 27% off right now, which means you can get it for under $40. The watch supports Alexa and offers 12-day battery life. Save today! $40 off (27%) Buy at Amazon Amazfit Active Edge 46 mm: Save $35! The Amazfit Active Edge is also enjoying a sweet price cut. Right now, the watch can be yours for $35 off, meaning you can snatch it for under $75. The watch offers 16 days of battery life and has over 130+ sports modes. $35 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Amazfit Falcon: Save $150! The sleek Amazfit Falcon is on sale for $150 off its price. This bad boy offers dual-band GPS, AI fitness coach, titanium body and up to 14 days of battery life. It's a real steal at this price, so act fast and save now! $150 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: Save $100! The durable Amazfit T-Rex Ultra can now be yours for $100 off its price for October Prime Day. The watch packs 20-day battery life and supports freediving to a depth of up to 30 meters. Save now! $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Amazfit Helio Smart Ring: Save $50! If you want a smart ring instead, the Amazfit Helio is discounted by $50 for Prime Day. The ring comes with a plethora of features and is even more tempting at its current price. Act fast and save while you can! $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

