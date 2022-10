Vote now: Are you excited about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 announcement?

Read More:

Are you excited about the upcoming Google Pixel 7 announcement? Yes, mainly about the phones! Yes, bring me that Pixel Watch already! Moderately, cautiously, mildly excited... No, nothing to see there. Other (leave a comment) Yes, mainly about the phones! 25% Yes, bring me that Pixel Watch already! 0% Moderately, cautiously, mildly excited... 50% No, nothing to see there. 25% Other (leave a comment) 0%





The Pixel 7 series made a cameo during Google’s annual I/O Keynote back in May , so the hype has been growing and fading in the past couple of months. Nevertheless, the official announcement is set for October 6, and along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, this year we’re getting the long-awaited Pixel Watch!You can get more information about the event in our How to watch article but meanwhile, let’s try and measure your level of excitement about Google’s new products. Leaks and rumors plague every major tech release nowadays, and there’s little left to the imagination but still - there are things to be excited about.There’s a rumor that Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders in at least one country might be bundled with a free Pixel Watch , and there’s already a good idea about Pixel 7 prices and deals . Are you excited about the Pixel 7? What about the Pixel Watch? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments below.