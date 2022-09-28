Check out Google's new Pixel 7 Pro design video

On October 6th, Google will introduce the new Pixel 7 series and turn the page on what was an uneven but eventful year for the Pixel 6 line. Software updates that were delayed, maddening connectivity issues that made the phones as useful for communications as a candy bar, and a slow and laggy under-display fingerprint scanner were some of the issues that users had to put up with.





And despite all of the problems, there were many Pixel 6 Pro users who stood by their phones. Admittedly, many did get rid of their phone and replace it with a Samsung Galaxy S 22+ or Galaxy S22 Ultra. Some swapped platforms and replaced their Pixel 6 series phone with an iPhone 13 Pro device. This writer uses a Pixel 6 Pro as my daily driver and while I have experienced issues with connectivity, the fingerprint scanner, and delayed updates, I have not been deterred from continuing to use the phone.







On the other hand, being able to dismiss an alarm or timer by saying "Stop!" from across the room, and having Google Assistant monitor a call placed on hold are two of the best features available along with the Magic Eraser which eliminates unwanted items from photographs. And don't forget Camouflage which helps items that stand out in a photograph blend in with the background.





And the amazing translation capabilities of the series do come in handy when reading overseas news. As many of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users discovered, when the two models are working fine, the phones are useful tools with a fantastic photography system. One area that needs to be fixed though is the anemic battery life. Yes, the phones need to power the models' 5G connectivity (although it can be toggled off) and the faster 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro respectively. Charging is molasses slow.

Check out Google's official design video for the Pixel 7 Pro













Google, as it did with the upcoming Pixel Watch , has released what it calls a "design video" starring the Pixel 7 Pro. Google will introduce the new versions of its flagship handsets on October 6th at 10 am EDT alongside its new timepiece. Pre-orders, as we've pointed out before, will start the same day. The Pro version of the phone is expected to be made available with 12GB of memory along with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage priced at $899 and up.





We could see a 6.7-inch display, the same as last year, but packed with the second-generation Google Tensor chipset under the hood. Color options are Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel.





There are obvious aesthetic changes made by Google for the Pixel 7 line. While the camera bar remains, it will have circular cutouts for the lenses (even the periscope lens on the Pixel 7 Pro) and will be made of metal that blends into the aluminum sides of the device. You can see this for yourself in the video released today by Google. Even with the change in design, anyone knowledgeable about smartphones will be able to look at either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 and identify the handset as a Pixel.

Will Google reward Pixel 6 series users by offering a sweet trade-in deal toward the Pixel 7 line?







The video shows antenna lines for the new "Pro" model on the side of the phone just above and below the side of the camera bar. These cannot be spotted on the Pixel 6 Pro. The entire video, weighing in at 43 seconds, shows a refined handset. But the video doesn't tell us whether the fingerprint scanner has been improved, or if users will be able to squeeze more life out of the battery.



