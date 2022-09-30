Vote now: Did you buy any of the new Apple products launched this September?
September truly is Apple’s month. Like clockwork, the Cupertino company held its “Far Out” event, where it debuted the iPhone 14 lineup, alongside a number of other devices. With September almost over, and the hype grinding to a halt, now would be a good time to draw the line and look back.
Firstly, no doubt, is the iPhone 14 lineup. This year, we got no less than 4 new iPhone 14 models (technically 3, as we are still waiting for the iPhone 14 Plus to arrive). The standard iPhone 14, which is still rocking last year’s chip, is arguably the least interesting device out of the bunch.
Of course, if being “Pro” is not enough, there is always the iPhone 14 Pro Max - the objectively best iPhone to date and the showstopper of this year’s lineup. Based on preliminary information most people seem to gravitate towards this model.
This year also marked the debut of the most advanced Apple Watch ever - the Apple Watch Ultra - a rugged device geared towards athletes and outdoor lovers. Lastly, Apple announced the revamped AirPods Pro 2, with improved active noise cancellation, spatial audio and battery life, among other upgrades.
In hindsight, it was a very big month for Apple. Naturally, we wanted to know if any of you actually went to an Apple Store to pick any of these impressive devices up.
Hence, we now ask you: Did you buy any of the new Apple products launched this September? Give us your answer in the poll below and maybe leave a comment as well.
The iPhone 14 Pro is where much of the innovation took place. A brighter display, which now facilitates Always-On functionality, a faster chip and an all-new 48MP primary shooter - what is there not to like? Well, the price tag is one notable drawback, but nothing is perfect.
If the iPhone 14 was not good enough, Apple also released a couple of other interesting pieces of tech. September saw the launch of no less than 3 Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch SE 2022 is the company’s updated entry-level option, while the Apple Watch 8 is the new gold standard when it comes to Apple’s wearables.
