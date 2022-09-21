Vote now: Which iPhone 14 Pro color option do you like best?
Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup is probably the hottest topic in the tech world right now. While this year’s family is made up of no less than 4 models (with one of them, the iPhone 14 Plus, yet to join the party), the showstoppers are undoubtedly the high-end Pro iPhones.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are undoubtedly this year’s highlight. Not only are they the sole adopters of Apple’s more powerful A16 chipset, but also they are the first iPhones to ditch the iconic notch in favor of Apple’s all-new Dynamic Island.
For instance, this year’s Pro models come in no less than two new color options. Apple’s Pro iPhones have followed a very predictive palette for quite some time now. The holy trinity has always been black/gray, silver, and gold with a new wildcard occasionally making an appearance.
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max abandon graphite in favor of Space Black, a darker option more reminiscent of the blacks found on most smartphones. Sierra Blue is instead replaced by Deep Purple, a lovely dark shade that shifts in appearance depending on lighting conditions.
Given that no less than two new shades are making their debut, we thought it would be appropriate to ask: Which iPhone 14 Pro color option do you like best? Give us your answer in the poll below, and feel free to leave a comment as well.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are undoubtedly this year’s highlight. Not only are they the sole adopters of Apple’s more powerful A16 chipset, but also they are the first iPhones to ditch the iconic notch in favor of Apple’s all-new Dynamic Island.
While the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are distinct by way of the new cutout on the display, they still retain a rather familiar, extremely premium design. However, there are other ways to tell the new Pro models apart from their predecessors (barring their notch-less screen).
For instance, this year’s Pro models come in no less than two new color options. Apple’s Pro iPhones have followed a very predictive palette for quite some time now. The holy trinity has always been black/gray, silver, and gold with a new wildcard occasionally making an appearance.
With the iPhone 13 Pro, the color options were graphite, silver, gold and the exclusive Sierra Blue. This year, two of these colors have been dropped.
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max abandon graphite in favor of Space Black, a darker option more reminiscent of the blacks found on most smartphones. Sierra Blue is instead replaced by Deep Purple, a lovely dark shade that shifts in appearance depending on lighting conditions.
Given that no less than two new shades are making their debut, we thought it would be appropriate to ask: Which iPhone 14 Pro color option do you like best? Give us your answer in the poll below, and feel free to leave a comment as well.
Things that are NOT allowed: