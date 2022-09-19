Vote now: Do you like the Dynamic Island on the new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max?
Apple fans, rejoice. The iPhone 14 is finally here. And while there is a wildcard in this year’s lineup that is yet to join the fray (the iPhone 14 Plus will arrive in October), the real showstoppers have already hit shelves worldwide.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the models that are currently basking in the limelight, and for a good reason. This marks the first time ever since the “Pro” series made its debut that the divide between the latter and the standard iPhones is so vast.
However, there is one thing that separates the “Pro” models from the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and it is apparent at a glance. The Pro iPhones have ditched the iconic notch in favor of the Dynamic Island.
It will undoubtedly take time before the Dynamic Island reaches its full potential. The iPhone 14 launched just a couple of days ago, so third-party developers have not yet even optimized the layouts of existing apps, what’s left for finding unique use cases for the Dynamic Island itself.
So this is why we are taking the chance to ask. What do you think about Apple’s Dynamic Island? Give us your opinion in our latest poll.
For starters, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will be the only adopters of Apple’s new A16 chipset, with the standard models stuck with last year’s A15. The extent to which this translates into real-world differences, beyond benchmarks, remains to be seen.
The latter is marketed by Apple as a unique way of fusing hardware and software in an effort to make the most out of an otherwise boring cutout. For the moment, it is difficult to discern how well this shift in design has been received by Apple users and the tech community, as a whole.
