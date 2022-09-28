 Vote now: Are you excited about the Galaxy S23? Which model are you most hyped about? - PhoneArena
Vote now: Are you excited about the Galaxy S23? Which model are you most hyped about?

Vote now: Are you excited about the Galaxy S23? Which model are you most hyped about?
With Apple’s iPhone 14 event well behind us, it is safe to say that for the next couple of months the smartphone news cycle is going to be dominated by Android devices. Hence, the narrative will be set by Google (which will soon launch its Pixel 7 lineup), OnePlus and, of course, Samsung.

Speaking of the Korean tech giant, the first major leaks concerning the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup are already upon us. While Samsung seems to have been prioritizing its foldables for a while now, the S series remains the company’s de facto flagship lineup.

There is a reason why the Galaxy S22 was dubbed “the iPhone of Android” by some prominent tech reviewers. It comes with the best of what Android has to offer alongside hardware that can match (or even surpass in some regards) the iPhone.

But this will not be an iPhone vs Android debate. Instead, it will be a Samsung vs Samsung one. One of the main perks of the S23 lineup is the fact that it will once again be accommodating a wide range of screen sizes. The three devices that will likely make up the family are as different as they are similar.

There is the small-ish (in Android terms) vanilla Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23+, which comes with the fairly standard 6.6” of screen real-estate and the gigantic Galaxy S23 Ultra. All three of these devices have their selling points and target audiences.

Tipsters are usually quicker to uncover Samsung’s secrets, in comparison to those of Apple. Now that we have a good idea of what they will look like and what they will be packing under the hood, we decided to ask: Are you excited about the Galaxy S23? Which model are you most hyped about?

We know that there are still a good couple of months before the launch of the S23 lineup, but we thought that everyone could use a break from Apple. Give us your opinion in the poll and feel free to leave a comment as well.

Are you excited about the Galaxy S23? Which model are you most hyped about?

