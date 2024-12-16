The first-gen Pixel Watch remains a delight for Pixel fans on a budget at 50% off
Did you miss your holiday season chance to score 50% off the OG Pixel Watch? This fella became a real gem for Google fans on a budget on Black Friday Weekend, retailing for just under $140 at Amazon. Fast forward to today, and we still see the same bargain at the e-commerce giant.
So, if you missed your initial opportunity to get the first-ever Google timepiece at half its usual price, know that it's not too late to do so. And if you'd like something a bit more contemporary and don't mind extending your budget, we'd recommend the Pixel Watch 2. This one is currently 20% off, selling for just under $200 at Amazon.
If there's anything not ideal about it, it must be the short battery life. The OG Pixel timepiece promises up to 24 hours of use between charges, but as we found while testing it, you actually get less, especially when working out. On the other hand, the Wear OS is pretty easy to navigate, plus you can download apps straight from the Google Play store. You can learn more about the battery life and other features in our Google Pixel Watch review.
With its beautiful domed glass design and gorgeous display, the first-gen Pixel Watch looks incredibly stylish despite its somewhat advanced age. But it's not just good-looking—the unit sports various health and wellness tracking features. With it, you get continuous heart rate readings, sleep tracking, overnight SpO2 measurements, and more. This bad boy even has an ECG app to assess your heart rhythm.
The Google smartwatch relies on Fitbit activity tracking, featuring workout modes like yoga, running, cycling, canoeing, and many more. While it's certainly not as detailed as some of the best Garmin watches on the workout tracking front, this fella still gives you mostly accurate metrics.
Ultimately, the Google Pixel Watch has some drawbacks, like most first-gen tech. But if you're willing to live with its downsides, now's definitely the ideal time to get one. It's 50% off at Amazon, and we'd advise you to order by December 20th if you want it to arrive by Christmas Eve.
