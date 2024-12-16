Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The first-gen Pixel Watch remains a delight for Pixel fans on a budget at 50% off

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Google Pixel Watch is displayed on a white surface near its box.
Did you miss your holiday season chance to score 50% off the OG Pixel Watch? This fella became a real gem for Google fans on a budget on Black Friday Weekend, retailing for just under $140 at Amazon. Fast forward to today, and we still see the same bargain at the e-commerce giant.

You can still save $140 on the Pixel Watch

The first-gen Pixel Watch remains a real gem for Pixel fans on a budget at 50% off its usual price. The unit doesn't just now drop under the $140 mark, which is why we think it might not remain 50% off for too long. Grab yours at Amazon and save before it's too late.
$140 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel Watch 2 is 20% off at Amazon

Want something more contemporary? The Pixel Watch 2 is 20% off at Amazon, making it a fantastic alternative. The second-gen timepiece isn't the latest Google Pixel smartwatch, but it comes with some improvements over the first model, making it the better options for users who don't mind extending their budget a bit.
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

So, if you missed your initial opportunity to get the first-ever Google timepiece at half its usual price, know that it's not too late to do so. And if you'd like something a bit more contemporary and don't mind extending your budget, we'd recommend the Pixel Watch 2. This one is currently 20% off, selling for just under $200 at Amazon.

With its beautiful domed glass design and gorgeous display, the first-gen Pixel Watch looks incredibly stylish despite its somewhat advanced age. But it's not just good-looking—the unit sports various health and wellness tracking features. With it, you get continuous heart rate readings, sleep tracking, overnight SpO2 measurements, and more. This bad boy even has an ECG app to assess your heart rhythm.

The Google smartwatch relies on Fitbit activity tracking, featuring workout modes like yoga, running, cycling, canoeing, and many more. While it's certainly not as detailed as some of the best Garmin watches on the workout tracking front, this fella still gives you mostly accurate metrics.

If there's anything not ideal about it, it must be the short battery life. The OG Pixel timepiece promises up to 24 hours of use between charges, but as we found while testing it, you actually get less, especially when working out. On the other hand, the Wear OS is pretty easy to navigate, plus you can download apps straight from the Google Play store. You can learn more about the battery life and other features in our Google Pixel Watch review.

Ultimately, the Google Pixel Watch has some drawbacks, like most first-gen tech. But if you're willing to live with its downsides, now's definitely the ideal time to get one. It's 50% off at Amazon, and we'd advise you to order by December 20th if you want it to arrive by Christmas Eve.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel Watch - Deals History
28 stories
16 Dec, 2024
The first-gen Pixel Watch remains a delight for Pixel fans on a budget at 50% off
02 Dec, 2024
Pixel Watch 2 for under $150? Yes, thanks to an amazing 42% discount this Cyber Monday!
26 Nov, 2024
Amazon REALLY wants you to buy Google's Pixel Watch 2 this Black Friday week at an enhanced discount
22 Nov, 2024
Amazon vastly improves its Pixel Watch 3 Black Friday deal to slash $170 off one LTE model Google's resilient Pixel Watch 2 is a great alternative for costlier smartwatches this Black Friday
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless