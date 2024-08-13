Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
The Pixel Watch with LTE is a real treat for bargain hunters at $100 off its price

The Pixel Watch with LTE is a real treat for bargain hunters at $100 off its price
We're hours away from the "Made by Google" event, which will introduce the latest Pixel 9 Series. The Pixel Watch 3 series is also coming up, and that's (possibly) why Amazon is trying to clear its shelves of the first-ever Pixel Watch. You know what this means, right? Epic discounts are coming your way!

If you wish to grab the LTE-enabled model, you're in for a treat! This puppy currently sells for 30% off its usual price, allowing you to get it for just under $230 instead of $330. While this isn't the best price we've ever come across for the 4G version, it's still exciting because Best Buy doesn't have a matching deal, and neither does Walmart.

Save 30% on the LTE-enabled Pixel Watch at Amazon

The first-ever Pixel Watch enjoys a fantastic $100 discount at Amazon. The deal is available on all paintjobs, spoiling you for choice. While this isn't the best price we've seen for the model, it's still undeniably attractive, as it's not available at Best Buy and Walmart. Get yours and save!
$100 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon

This first-gen wearable may have some quirks, but Google has worked hard to make it a refined and desirable model with various updates. It's undeniably stylish, packs plenty of premium features, and could be the ideal addition to a Pixel watch for any individual on a budget.

So, what does this bad boy give you for your investment? The Pixel Watch is incredibly comfortable to wear, and it can measure your heart rate every second! Aside from that, you get detailed sleep tracking, step-by-step navigation, an ECG app, and emergency features, to mention just a few. 

Of course, you can also use it to track your activities and pick from multiple types of exercises. As for the battery life, you can expect this fella to last the whole day, but you may need top-ups overnight.

Let's also note that this is the LTE-enabled model. With this one, you can easily handle phone calls and notifications even when your Android phone isn't around. Don't forget to check out our Pixel Watch review for more details surrounding this timepiece.

Ultimately, the Pixel Watch 3 may be coming up in just a few hours, but the first-gen option still offers fantastic value for money. So, if you don't intend to upgrade to the latest Google wearable soon, consider snatching the LTE-enabled Pixel Watch. At its current $100 discount, it's a real treat!
Polina Kovalakova
