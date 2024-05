Amazon discounts Google's Pixel Watch, making it a dream come true for a Pixel user on a budget

Pixel Watch Wi-Fi: Save $100 on Amazon! Snag the Wi-Fi variant of Google's Pixel Watch for $100 off its price through this deal! The watch has a sleek design, comes with a lot of features and has an all-day battery life. It's a great choice for a Pixel user on a budget. So, save on one now! $100 off (36%) Buy at Amazon

If you are a Pixel fan in the market for a new smartwatch, now is the time to act! Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the WiFi version of Google 's OG Pixel Watch . In other words, you can now get this bad boy for less than $180, which is a steal of a deal.It's worth mentioning, though, that this isn't a new offer, as we've already covered it a few times. Nevertheless, it's still an unmissable one, as it allows you to snag a pretty capable timepiece for way less than usual.While the OG Pixel Watch has advanced in age — being released in 2022 and all that — it's still worth the money, especially at its current discounted price. As a proper premium smartwatch, it boasts all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a wearable of its caliber. It can even measure your heart rate every second.Additionally, the watch now offers an all-day battery life. We know this is not ideal by any means, but it's a dramatic improvement from before. Initially, users had to charge it twice a day. Fortunately, Google has addressed this issue, and the timepiece now offers a more typical battery life.Another selling point is that it runs on Wear OS, giving you access to a plethora of watch faces and apps, which you can download directly on your trusty Pixel Watch.Overall, the OG Pixel Watch may be old, but it's still a gem. Furthermore, the impressive $100 discount that Amazon currently offers renders it an ideal alternative for a budget-conscious Pixel user seeking a new smartwatch that doesn't break the bank. Therefore, we advise you to act quickly and score sweet savings on this impressive wearable now before it's too late.