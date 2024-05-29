Amazon discounts Google's Pixel Watch, making it a dream come true for a Pixel user on a budget
If you are a Pixel fan in the market for a new smartwatch, now is the time to act! Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the WiFi version of Google's OG Pixel Watch. In other words, you can now get this bad boy for less than $180, which is a steal of a deal.
It's worth mentioning, though, that this isn't a new offer, as we've already covered it a few times. Nevertheless, it's still an unmissable one, as it allows you to snag a pretty capable timepiece for way less than usual.
Additionally, the watch now offers an all-day battery life. We know this is not ideal by any means, but it's a dramatic improvement from before. Initially, users had to charge it twice a day. Fortunately, Google has addressed this issue, and the timepiece now offers a more typical battery life.
Overall, the OG Pixel Watch may be old, but it's still a gem. Furthermore, the impressive $100 discount that Amazon currently offers renders it an ideal alternative for a budget-conscious Pixel user seeking a new smartwatch that doesn't break the bank. Therefore, we advise you to act quickly and score sweet savings on this impressive wearable now before it's too late.
While the OG Pixel Watch has advanced in age — being released in 2022 and all that — it's still worth the money, especially at its current discounted price. As a proper premium smartwatch, it boasts all the health-tracking features you expect to find on a wearable of its caliber. It can even measure your heart rate every second.
Another selling point is that it runs on Wear OS, giving you access to a plethora of watch faces and apps, which you can download directly on your trusty Pixel Watch.
