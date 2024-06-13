That's the way for the king-sized Pixel Watch 3 XL to break free from its own curse

Image credit – Android Headlines





three times in a row

good-looking

A 1.45-inch display (significant jump from the previous 1.2-inch panel)

13.89mm thick body (opposed to the 12.3mm of the Pixel Watch 2 )

) Overall dimensions: 45mm x 45mm ( expected )





The Pixel Watch 1 and 2: they told the time, but it wasn't their time





and I still do!

Pixel Watch 2









If you've got either of the Pixel Watches, great! I'm not bashing your choice – they just weren't what I was hoping for.



If you've got either of the Pixel Watches, great! I'm not bashing your choice – they just weren't what I was hoping for.



Like our



The



Why big watches matter… (...and why the Pixel Watch 3 XL should take advantage of its size)

These days, the only people who wear 40mm or smaller watches in diameter are counter-culture people and me (I'm all over the place with a collection of watches from 36mm to 50mm+).



Fifteen, twenty years ago, the only ones who wore big (and biggish) watches were representatives of the same counter-culture crowd.



Now, the trends have shifted and big watches are a must. Boys or girls, it doesn't matter: large is the way to go.



These days, the only people who wear 40mm or smaller watches in diameter are counter-culture people and me (I'm all over the place with a collection of watches from 36mm to 50mm+).

Fifteen, twenty years ago, the only ones who wore big (and biggish) watches were representatives of the same counter-culture crowd.

Now, the trends have shifted and big watches are a must. Boys or girls, it doesn't matter: large is the way to go.

That being said, there's a difference between a "large" watch for men and a "large" watch for women. Typically, the former opts for something above the 45mm mark (up to the point where you're wearing your grandfather's wall clock on your wrist), while the latter gravitates around the 42mm size.









This, by the way, is why Google was selling the Pixel Watch 1 and 2 in the single 41mm size: they just wanted to sell to everybody and had to opt for a single-sized solution. Now they've got experience and this is why the Pixel Watch 3 could come in an XL variant.



So, to the point: the Pixel Watch 3 XL has the chance to be something truly special because of these three things:



A larger display

A thicker body

A larger battery

Having a larger screen is great beyond the aesthetics part. That's how you get more space for UI (user interface) goodies. Yup, a smartwatch shouldn't tell time – it should be packed with apps and clever tidbits. And AI, since it's 2024.



The pros of having a larger battery are not even up for discussion, period – who doesn't want more power ?



The thicker body is my favorite of the three. It gets me going. Why? Because every piece of tech altogether – iPhones, iPads, foldables, flagships and laptops (and much more) – strive to be thinner. Watches are not an exemption, but once you go bigger sideways, you can go for a taller (thicker) watch as well.



Call it symmetry, proportions or harmony, whatever: you know what I'm talking about.



This is how you make room (potentially) for more sensors. More sensors make it more premium. More premium equates to higher profits. That's why Apple sells the maxed-out iPhone Pro Max flagship like hotcakes.



Which leads me to my final point.



Taking Apple's path: many will hate you… so what?

In the original Pixel Watch 3 XL leak was a claim that enraged me:



This, by the way, is why Google was selling the Pixel Watch 1 and 2 in the single 41mm size: they just wanted to sell to everybody and had to opt for a single-sized solution. Now they've got experience and this is why the Pixel Watch 3 could come in an XL variant.

So, to the point: the Pixel Watch 3 XL has the chance to be something truly special because of these three things:

Having a larger screen is great beyond the aesthetics part. That's how you get more space for UI (user interface) goodies. Yup, a smartwatch shouldn't tell time – it should be packed with apps and clever tidbits. And AI, since it's 2024.

The pros of having a larger battery are not even up for discussion, period – who doesn't want more power?

The thicker body is my favorite of the three. It gets me going. Why? Because every piece of tech altogether – iPhones, iPads, foldables, flagships and laptops (and much more) – strive to be thinner. Watches are not an exemption, but once you go bigger sideways, you can go for a taller (thicker) watch as well.

Call it symmetry, proportions or harmony, whatever: you know what I'm talking about.

This is how you make room (potentially) for more sensors. More sensors make it more premium. More premium equates to higher profits. That's why Apple sells the maxed-out iPhone Pro Max flagship like hotcakes.

Which leads me to my final point.

In the original Pixel Watch 3 XL leak was a claim that enraged me:

An excerpt from our "New Google Pixel Watch 3 XL leaked images suggest Google is going bigger and bolder" article





