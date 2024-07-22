Google Pixel Watch 3 XL vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: A Wear OS battle
Up Next:
Intro
The Pixel Watch 3 XL is just a couple of weeks away from its official debut. We expect Google to offer two different models this year: the regular Pixel Watch 3, and an XL version that will offer a bigger screen and probably some additional features.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, is already official, and we know everything about Samsung's first attempt at the rugged smartwatch idea. These two are rather different when it comes to design and general purpose, but it will be interesting to see how they stack against each other.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra, on the other hand, is already official, and we know everything about Samsung's first attempt at the rugged smartwatch idea. These two are rather different when it comes to design and general purpose, but it will be interesting to see how they stack against each other.
This is our preliminary comparison between the Pixel Watch 3 XL and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. One of these devices is still under wraps, so some of the information in this article is still based on leaks and rumors. We will update it right after the August 13 Made by Google event, so stay tuned! Now, let's get to business!
Pixel Watch 3 XL vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: expected differences
- Circular design on the Pixel vs square-ish design on the Galaxy Watch Ultra
- 1.45-inch diameter on the Pixel Watch vs 1.5-inch on the Watch Ultra
- Pixel Watch 3 XL expected to be significantly cheaper at $499 for the LTE version
- The Galaxy Watch Ultra starts at $649
- Wear OS 5 on both
- Titanium and sapphire on the Galaxy Watch Ultra vs regular aluminum and tempered glass on the Pixel Watch 3 XL
Table of Contents:
Design & Sizes
This one looks familiar!
The design of the Galaxy Watch Ultra raised a few eyebrows, to put it mildly. Some people say it's a shameless homage to the Apple Watch Ultra, and even though there are some similarities, the design of the Galaxy Watch Ultra is rather distinct. The watchface is still circular, and there are three physical buttons instead of a rotating crown.
The Pixel Watch 3 XL, on the other hand, follows the same design philosophy as the previous model, relying on a sleeker "domed" design, where the glass above the display seemlessly curves into the body of the watch.
Size-wise, these two are shaping out to be very similar, despite the design difference. The Pixel Watch 3 XL is expected to measure 45mm x 45mm x 13.89mm, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra measures 47.1mm x 47.4mm x 12.1mm.
The Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with a titanium case and a sapphire glass to protect its 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display, while the Pixel Watch 3 XL is expected to have a more conventional aluminum casing and tempered glass over its 1.45-inch display.
There are some unknows when it comes to display brightness for both watches, as we're currently running tests on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Pixel Watch 3 XL won't be in our lab until August 13, but we expect simlar performance from both devices. Stay tuned for test results.
Bands
No standard bands
The Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with a brand-new quck-release mechanism and it reminds us of the one used on the Apple Watch Ultra. Unlike the regular Galaxy Watch 7, which takes 20mm and 22mm standard two-pin straps, the Galaxy Watch Ultra reuires bands designed specifically for the said mechanism.
The Pixel Watch 3 XL is no different, at least according to the leaks and rumors. It will most likely retain the same mechanism we know from the previous generation, which involves proprietary bands, or, of course, third-party options made specifically for the Pixel Watch.
The Pixel Watch 3 XL is no different, at least according to the leaks and rumors. It will most likely retain the same mechanism we know from the previous generation, which involves proprietary bands, or, of course, third-party options made specifically for the Pixel Watch.
Software & Features
AI tricks?
The Pixel Watch 3 XL is expected to run on Wear OS 5, familiar from the Galaxy Watch 7 series. However, Google is likely to introduce some Pixel-exclusive features for the Pixel Watch 3 XL. Wear OS 5 brings several new features, such as a grid-based app launcher, a variety of new watch face complications, and more detailed running metrics.
As for the Pixel Watch 3 XL, we'll have to wait until August 13 to see if there will be any AI-infused special features to make this watch stand out in the Wear OS crowd.
We're in the process of testing the Galaxy Watch Ultra, so stay tuned for a full rundown of the features and software experience of that device soon. It will give us a glimpse at the Wear OS 5 situation.
As for the Pixel Watch 3 XL, we'll have to wait until August 13 to see if there will be any AI-infused special features to make this watch stand out in the Wear OS crowd.
Battery and Charging
Massive battery on the Galaxy Watch Ultra
The Pixel Watch 3 XL is set to have a 420mAh battery, giving it a longer battery life than the regular Pixel Watch 3. However, it probably won't beat the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which has a hefty 590mAh battery.
Battery life can vary a lot due to factors like chipsets, screen brightness, and how each watch handles sensors and tracking. But just looking at the numbers, the Galaxy Watch Ultra likely has an edge over the Pixel Watch 3 XL.
When it comes to charging, the differences aren't that big. The Pixel Watch 3 should hit 50% charge in 30 minutes and 80% in 45 minutes. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, with its 15W wireless charging, can fully charge in about 90 minutes. The time to go from 0 to 50% should be pretty similar for both. We'll run some tests and update with exact numbers soon.
Models and Prices
The Galaxy Watch Ultra is available in just one variant, which is the LTE-enabled version. The model starts at $649.99, and there aren't any aluminum or stainless steel versions or different sizes to choose from.
The Pixel Watch 3 XL is expected to land in two variants: a Bluetooth-only version, and a LTE variant, costing $449 and $499, respectively. We still don't know if we're going to get different materials, but everything points towards just a regular aluminum version with different connectivity options.
The Pixel Watch 3 XL is expected to land in two variants: a Bluetooth-only version, and a LTE variant, costing $449 and $499, respectively. We still don't know if we're going to get different materials, but everything points towards just a regular aluminum version with different connectivity options.
Voice Calls and Haptics
This is an area where field tests are needed to assess the quality and strength of the speakers and vibration motors inside the Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Pixel Watch 3 XL. The former is already on our test bench, so expect some comments regarding the mic and loudspeaker performance soon, while the Pixel Watch 3 XL is still under wraps, so we can't comment. One thing we can say is that Google needs to improve the vibration motor in order to be competitive, as we found the one inside the Pixel Watch 2 rather uninspiring.
Specs
Here's a quick specs comparison for the number nerds out there:
*-rumored specs
|Specs
|Google Pixel Watch 3 XL*
|Galaxy Watch Ultra
|Models (Size, Weight, Prices)
|45mm, both in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions
|47mm, 47.1 x 47.4 x 12.1mm, 60.5g
|Processor, RAM, Storage
|Snapdragon W5
|3nm Exynos W1000 SiP, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage
|Software
|Wear OS 5
|Wear OS 5
|Battery and Charging
|420mAh battery
Magnetic charger, 50% in 30 mins
|590mAh battery
Magnetic charger, 50% in 30 mins
|Sensors
|HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG
|Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optiocal Bio-signal sensor+ Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Light Sensor
|New features
|Grid-based app launcher,
Weather conditions,
Goal progress
Ground contact time,
Stride length,
Vertical oscillation
|Cusomizable Quick Button
IP68+10ATM resistance, MIL-STBD-810H endurance
3,000 nits peak brightness
Summary
The Galaxy Watch Ultra and the Pixel Watch 3 XL look very different at first glance, but there are some similarities under the hood and after careful examination. The screen sizes are very similar, and even though the design of the Galaxy Watch Ultra falls toward the rugged camp, the circular screens are more similar than different.
Both devices run on Wear OS 5, but while the Galaxy Watch Ultra has a hardware advantage with its ruggedness and bigger battery, the Pixel Watch 3 XL could compensate by pulling some AI tricks from its sleeve. Stay tuned for our full comparison and final verdict soon.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: