Google Pixel Watch 3 XL vs Galaxy Watch Ultra: A Wear OS battle

The design of the Galaxy Watch Ultra raised a few eyebrows, to put it mildly. Some people say it's a shameless homage to the Apple Watch Ultra, and even though there are some similarities, the design of the Galaxy Watch Ultra is rather distinct. The watchface is still circular, and there are three physical buttons instead of a rotating crown.TheXL, on the other hand, follows the same design philosophy as the previous model, relying on a sleeker "domed" design, where the glass above the display seemlessly curves into the body of the watch.Size-wise, these two are shaping out to be very similar, despite the design difference. TheXL is expected to measure 45mm x 45mm x 13.89mm, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra measures 47.1mm x 47.4mm x 12.1mm.The Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with a titanium case and a sapphire glass to protect its 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display, while theXL is expected to have a more conventional aluminum casing and tempered glass over its 1.45-inch display.There are some unknows when it comes to display brightness for both watches, as we're currently running tests on the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and theXL won't be in our lab until August 13, but we expect simlar performance from both devices. Stay tuned for test results.