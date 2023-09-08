Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Pixel Watch 2 will require the Android phone you pair with to run Pie or later

Google Wearables Wear
Pixel Watch 2 will require the Android phone you pair with to run Pie or later
October 4th is the date when Google will not only unveil the next iteration of its flagship Pixel phone line (Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro) but will also introduce the Pixel Watch 2. The first-generation Pixel Watch, released last year, featured a chip from back in 2018, the Exynos 9110. The latter was used on the very first Galaxy Watch making it pretty much past its prime. The Pixel Watch 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 which should lead to snappier performance and better battery life for the new timepiece.

In addition, the original Pixel Watch came with Wear OS 3 and requires that the Android phone to be paired with the timepiece be running Android 8 or higher. Based on the latest Android distribution data, 92% of active Android phones would meet that requirement to pair with the original Pixel Watch. But things are going to change.

Google publishes an image of the Pixel Watch 2 - Pixel Watch 2 will require the Android phone you pair with to run Pie or later
Google publishes an image of the Pixel Watch 2

A landing page Google just published for the Pixel 8 line and the Pixel Watch 2 states at the bottom that the Pixel Watch 2 "Works with most phones running Android 9.0 or newer and requires a Google Account, Google Pixel Watch app and internet access." If you need an Android phone running Android 9.0 or higher to pair with the Pixel Watch 2, it will reduce the percentage of Android handsets available to about 84% of active models. The Pixel Watch 2 will come pre-installed with Wear OS 4 and the OG Pixel Watch will probably be updated eventually from Wear OS 3.

Google tells Pixel Watch 2 users that the Android phone they pair their Pixel Watch with must be running Android 9 or higher - Pixel Watch 2 will require the Android phone you pair with to run Pie or later
Google tells Pixel Watch 2 users that the Android phone they pair their Pixel Watch with must be running Android 9 or higher

It seems doubtful that any Pixel Watch owner wearing the original model or the sequel is going to own an Android phone so old that it doesn't meet the requirements for pairing it with the Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2. Even though you need a phone running Android 8 (Oreo) or Android 9 (Pie) in order to pair your Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2 with an Android phone respectively, this shouldn't be a concern.

Popular stories

Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Tomorrow, the EU will decide whether Apple will have to support RCS messaging
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
Galaxy Tab S9 offers too much value to be passed up at new lower price
Loading Comments...

Latest News

SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless