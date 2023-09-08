Pixel Watch 2 will require the Android phone you pair with to run Pie or later





Pixel Watch came with Wear OS 3 and requires that the Android phone to be paired with the timepiece be running Android 8 or higher. Pixel Watch . But things are going to change. In addition, the originalcame with Wear OS 3 and requires that theto be paired with the timepiece be running Android 8 or higher. Based on the latest Android distribution data , 92% of active Android phones would meet that requirement to pair with the original. But things are going to change.









Pixel 8 line and the Pixel Watch 2 states at the bottom that the Pixel Watch 2 "Works with most phones running Android 9.0 or newer and requires a Google Account, Android phone running Android 9.0 or higher to pair with the Pixel Watch 2 , it will reduce the percentage of Android handsets available to about 84% of active models. The Pixel Watch 2 will come pre-installed with Wear OS 4 and the OG Pixel Watch will probably be updated eventually from Wear OS 3. A landing page Google just published for theline and thestates at the bottom that the"Works with most phones running Android 9.0 or newer and requires a Google Account, Google Pixel Watch app and internet access." If you need anrunning Android 9.0 or higher to pair with the, it will reduce the percentage of Android handsets available to about 84% of active models. Thewill come pre-installed with Wear OS 4 and the OGwill probably be updated eventually from Wear OS 3.







