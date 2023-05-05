We may get a Google Pixel Watch 2 this year after all, according to a new report

A new report (via 9to5Google ) suggests that Google is working on the second iteration of its Pixel Watch, which is expected to be launched later this year. The Pixel Watch 2 is said to be launching alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro in October.





No details were shared on the specs of the follow up smartwatch and we do find it strange that nothing else has leaked on it, considering the amount of leaks we have seen to date for all the upcoming Google products. However, this lack of leaks could suggest that there are no design changes planned and the new watch will be a refresh with, hopefully, better specs and features.





The current Gen 1 Pixel Watch has been the subject of heavy criticism due to its smaller size, poor battery life, and lack of features in the software department. At 41mm in diameter, the watch is on the smaller side, which can be a downside for those with larger wrists. Additionally, depending on your use, the Pixel Watch is not great at handling battery, which translates to many users having to charge the device daily.





On the software side, one of the major complaints about the Pixel Watch 1 has been the lack of cohesion when it comes to features on the watch versus a smartphone. For example, you can program "Bedtime Mode" on your Android smartphone, but this doesn't turn that same feature on on the Pixel Watch, nor can you proactively program it on the watch to take place at a certain time every day. It's a fully manual process at this point.









That said, the watch's minimal circular design makes it very attractive to those that are looking for something that isn't too bulky. Many have also expressed an interest in a Pixel Watch that is slightly larger in size, like 45mm approximately, so that it fits within their aesthetic.





It will be interesting to see if Google has listened to customer feedback on these requests for the Pixel Watch 2. It will also be very interesting to see how Google plans on marketing and pricing the watch since it is launching with the Pixel 8 series. The current model is being sold right now at the Google Store for $350 (the WiFi version), which doesn't match up with the going rate when purchasing it second hand in places like Swappa.





Regardless of the price, what most Pixel fans want out of this watch is for it to be competitive with other high-end smartwatches on the market. Let's hope Google has the same idea.