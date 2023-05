The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place

OK... fine... One more can't hurt right?









This latest leak seems to come in from a 3rd party reseller website. We have a bunch of the pre-rendered marketing photos (in low quality) and the full specs meant to be displayed on the info page. Plus, a price-tag which looks a bit off. Here are the photos, we will discuss them after:





OK, so, we see two Pixel 7a colors listed here, IP67 rating, fingerprint scanner and face unlock, same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 and a new camera sensor.





Yeah, the Pixel 7 phones have a 50 MP sensor, like on the Pixel 6 series . The Pixel 6a had a 12.2 MP camera. Now, the Pixel 7 will come with a 64 MP main sensor, it seems — most probably one that bins pixels in clusters of 4 by default (so, 12 MP photos in default).





This is all information we've seen thus far. What's notable on those leaks is that the Pixel 7a price is listed as $600. We wouldn't be quick to worry, though.





As you probably know, $600 is the MSRP of the Pixel 7, and it seems very unlikely that Google will launch its midranger with the same price-tag. More probably, this is 3rd party reseller shenanigans, a placeholder, or some mishap in currency conversion.





The Google Pixel 7a is expected to be announced in just a couple of days — 10th of May, as the Google I/O event begins. Also, we expect to finally get release dates for the long-teased Google Pixel Tablet and Google Pixel Fold at the same event!

By this time Pixel 7a leaks are kind of a meme — they definitely don't feel like actual "secret information". They are coming out left and right from retailers (even Amazon ), benchmark listings , individuals who happen to have the phone on hand for some reason, and even Google itself