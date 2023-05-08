The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place





OK... fine... One more can't hurt right?









This latest leak seems to come in from a 3rd party reseller website. We have a bunch of the pre-rendered marketing photos (in low quality) and the full specs meant to be displayed on the info page. Plus, a price-tag which looks a bit off. Here are the photos, we will discuss them after:





OK, so, we see two Pixel 7a colors listed here, IP67 rating, fingerprint scanner and face unlock, same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 and a new camera sensor.









This is all information we've seen thus far. What's notable on those leaks is that the Pixel 7a price is listed as $600. We wouldn't be quick to worry, though.





As you probably know, $600 is the MSRP of the Pixel 7, and it seems very unlikely that Google will launch its midranger with the same price-tag. More probably, this is 3rd party reseller shenanigans, a placeholder, or some mishap in currency conversion.



