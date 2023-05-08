The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
By this time Pixel 7a leaks are kind of a meme — they definitely don't feel like actual "secret information". They are coming out left and right from retailers (even Amazon), benchmark listings, individuals who happen to have the phone on hand for some reason, and even Google itself.
OK... fine... One more can't hurt right?
This latest leak seems to come in from a 3rd party reseller website. We have a bunch of the pre-rendered marketing photos (in low quality) and the full specs meant to be displayed on the info page. Plus, a price-tag which looks a bit off. Here are the photos, we will discuss them after:
OK, so, we see two Pixel 7a colors listed here, IP67 rating, fingerprint scanner and face unlock, same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 and a new camera sensor.
Yeah, the Pixel 7 phones have a 50 MP sensor, like on the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 6a had a 12.2 MP camera. Now, the Pixel 7 will come with a 64 MP main sensor, it seems — most probably one that bins pixels in clusters of 4 by default (so, 12 MP photos in default).
This is all information we've seen thus far. What's notable on those leaks is that the Pixel 7a price is listed as $600. We wouldn't be quick to worry, though.
As you probably know, $600 is the MSRP of the Pixel 7, and it seems very unlikely that Google will launch its midranger with the same price-tag. More probably, this is 3rd party reseller shenanigans, a placeholder, or some mishap in currency conversion.
The Google Pixel 7a is expected to be announced in just a couple of days — 10th of May, as the Google I/O event begins. Also, we expect to finally get release dates for the long-teased Google Pixel Tablet and Google Pixel Fold at the same event!
