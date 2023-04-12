Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro screen sizes revealed in new leak

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
It is still too early to tell which will be the best Android phones of 2023. Such a debate can never be settled without some input from the creator itself, Google. Unfortunately, it will take some time before the company launches its official flagship lineup for this year, but we have just received another interesting bit of information about it.

In a recent tweet, prominent display industry analyst Ross Young has revealed the precise display sizes of the Pixel 8 and its bigger brother, the Pixel 8 Pro. There are no surprises when it comes to the latter. Google’s high-end option will reportedly be featuring a fairly standard 6.7” panel.


However, the vanilla model will be significantly smaller than its predecessor and will ostensibly come equipped with a 6.16” screen (down from the 6.32” on the Pixel 7). Young also asserts that panel production will begin next month.

It should be noted that there has been a great deal of contention surrounding the display of the standard Pixel 8. Originally, when the first renders of the device surfaced online, the common consensus was that the handset would have a very compact form factor.

In fact, @OnLeaks, the original source of the leak, claimed that the Pixel 8 would have a 5.8” display, making it smaller than the Pixel 7a. Subsequently, he adjusted his prediction and stipulated that the size of the panel would be closer to 6.2”.

Now it seems we have arrived at a concrete number. For reference, Ross Young is one of the most reliable sources for all things display-related and his track record is almost impeccable. Nevertheless, this is still a leak and should be treated as such. That is, with a grain of salt.

While the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will likely debut in late 2023, it is not entirely unreasonable to expect a sneak peek at Google I/O next month. After all, this was precisely what Google did last time around and the company has developed a penchant for teasing its products well-before their official launch.

