Google reportedly will announce two new phones, a tablet, and more at Google I/O

The Pixel Tablet was previewed during Google I/O last year and should feature a 10.9-inch display with support for a digital stylus. The device will also be powered by the Google Tensor 2 chipset and come with 8GB of RAM. Possible color options include coral, hazel, green, and porcelain. The tablet supposedly will be priced in the €600 – €650 price range which is approximately $657 – $712.

Pixel Buds A-series (Sky Blue)





The already released Pixel Buds A-Series is getting a new light blue color that might be called Sky or Artic Blue. The color was reportedly chosen in order to match one of the color options of the Pixel 7a. The new color will be featured on the inside of the charging case lid and also on the actual earbuds. Current options include Dark Olive, Clearly White, and Charcoal. At $99, the Pixel Buds A-Series are the lower-priced Pixel earbuds that deliver up to 5 hours of listening time or up to 2.5 hours of talk time.





With the charging case, users can get as much as 24 hours of listening time or up to 12 hours of talk time. In a pinch, a quick 15-minute charge of the earbuds in their charging case will give the user up to 3 hours of listening time or up to 1.5 hours of talk time.





And we expect that the next flagship Pixel 8 series will be previewed at Google I/O. The new phones will be the first equipped with the Google Tensor 3 chipset. One possible new feature is one that will unblur videos in the same manner that Photo Unblur "repairs" older photos on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.



