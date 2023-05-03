Google reportedly will announce two new phones, a tablet, and more at Google I/O
Google is going to introduce four new products on May 10th which is when Google's annual developer conference takes place. Data engineer Yogesh Brar posted a tweet that mentions five new products that we will hear about at Google I/O with four of these devices being officially announced during the event. The four products include the Pixel 7a and this is not a surprise since Google India already confirmed that the device will go on sale in the country on May 11th (May 10th in the U.S.).
The other three devices that will be unveiled a week from today at Google I/O include the Pixel Fold, the Pixel Tablet, and the Pixel Bud-Series A in Sky/Arctic Blue. Besides the unveiling of these products, during Google I/O we should also see a preview of the Pixel 8 series which most likely won't be officially introduced until October.
Tipster tells us what to expect to see Google announce on May 10th
The Mid-range Pixel 7a
The Pixel 7a is the latest mid-range Pixel that will feature a 6.1-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly have an all-day battery, rumored to have a capacity of 4400mAh. The phone could be equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The rear camera bar is led by the 64MP primary camera driven by Sony's IMX787 image sensor. The Pixel 7a will also support wireless charging and will be powered by the Google Tensor 2 chipset. The rumored price is $499
Live image of the Pixel 7a
The Pixel Fold
The Pixel Fold is Google's first foldable phone and is expected to feature a 5.8-inch FHD+ cover screen, and a 7.6-inch internal display with a 2208 x 1840 resolution. Both screens will sport a 120Hz refresh rate. The Google Tensor 2, the same applications processor used in all three Pixel 7 phones, will be under the hood. The Pixel Fold will be equipped with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The camera array will be led by a 48MP primary camera and the battery will have a capacity of 4821mAh.
The Pixel Fold will reportedly be announced on May 10th with pre-orders available through the Google Store the same day. On May 30th, carriers will start taking pre-orders with the device to be released on June 27th. The 256GB version of the Pixel Fold will be offered in chalk and obsidian and is rumored to be priced at $1,799; a 512GB variant (obsidian only) is expected to be priced at $1,919.
Google marketing image shows the internal 7.6-inch screen of the Pixel Fold
Pixel Tablet
The Pixel Tablet was previewed during Google I/O last year and should feature a 10.9-inch display with support for a digital stylus. The device will also be powered by the Google Tensor 2 chipset and come with 8GB of RAM. Possible color options include coral, hazel, green, and porcelain. The tablet supposedly will be priced in the €600 – €650 price range which is approximately $657 – $712.
Photos of the Pixel Tablet in two colors including coral on the left
Pixel Buds A-series (Sky Blue)
The already released Pixel Buds A-Series is getting a new light blue color that might be called Sky or Artic Blue. The color was reportedly chosen in order to match one of the color options of the Pixel 7a. The new color will be featured on the inside of the charging case lid and also on the actual earbuds. Current options include Dark Olive, Clearly White, and Charcoal. At $99, the Pixel Buds A-Series are the lower-priced Pixel earbuds that deliver up to 5 hours of listening time or up to 2.5 hours of talk time.
With the charging case, users can get as much as 24 hours of listening time or up to 12 hours of talk time. In a pinch, a quick 15-minute charge of the earbuds in their charging case will give the user up to 3 hours of listening time or up to 1.5 hours of talk time.
The Pixel Buds A-Series in Sky or Arctic Blue
How to watch the Google I/O keynote
And we expect that the next flagship Pixel 8 series will be previewed at Google I/O. The new phones will be the first equipped with the Google Tensor 3 chipset. One possible new feature is one that will unblur videos in the same manner that Photo Unblur "repairs" older photos on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
You can watch Google I/O on May 10th starting at 10 am PDT/1 pm EDT on Google's YouTube channel.
