The premium Pixel Buds Pro are still generously discounted at Walmart
Looking for a new pair of awesome-sounding earbuds to complement your AI-powered Pixel phone? Well, be sure to act fast and grab the Pixel Buds Pro with this deal, as these fellas are even more irresistible at Walmart right now.
The retailer is offering a discount of $64.40 off the usual price, allowing you to snag Google's former top-of-the-line earphones for just $135.59 instead of the regular $199.99. We recommend jumping on this deal now, as the discount was slightly bigger a few weeks ago and around $70 last month, and it might decrease again.
As Google's former flagship earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro deliver impressive sound by default. However, if you don't find their audio to your liking, you can customize it to your preferences using the 5-band custom EQ in the companion Pixel Buds Pro app. Additionally, the earphones feature effective ANC, allowing you to enjoy all of your favorite Taylor Swift songs without distractions.
Oh, and you'll be able to do so for up to 7 hours with ANC turned on. With the case, you get up to 20 hours of total playback. However, with ANC off, the earbuds provide up to 11 hours of playtime, and the case extends that to a total of up to 31 hours.
While the Pixel Buds Pro have been succeeded by the Pixel Buds Pro 2 as Google's top-of-the-line earphones, they remain some of the best earbuds available. Furthermore, they are well worth the investment at their current price at Walmart. So, don’t hesitate! Hit the deal button in this article and grab a new pair at a discounted price now!
