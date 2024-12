Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much

Pixel 9a

Pixel 9a will turn Google’s 2025 Pixel lineup into a one-size-fits-all collection of 6.3-inch phones - four mid-sized Pixels vs one XL?







But let’s talk about the Pixel 9a for a second…



It’s supposed to be the affordable option in Google’s lineup, but some will argue it feels a little… pointless, and I’m not sure I’d disagree.



It’s so close to the regular Pixel 9 both in size and features; it’s competing not only with the Pixel 9 but also with last year’s Pixel 9a feels less like a budget-friendly alternative and more like a duplicate with a slightly lower price tag.



It seems a small and a big Pixel 9a would’ve made a bit more sense, offering more options to those looking for a larger phone that doesn’t cost $1,200.



Selling only one big Pixel phone is Google’s biggest mistake in 2024-2025

Again.. I love compact phones - I use an Pixel 9 Pro Fold (so you can’t say I’m a Google hater!). But a 6.3-inch phone isn’t exactly “compact”, yet Google has a total of four of them, when one could’ve been smaller - or bigger.



It’s funny because Apple nailed the compact market with their iPhone 13 mini and 12 mini a few years back. Those were tiny, pocket-friendly, and honestly my favorite iPhones. Did they sell well? Not really - turns out most people don’t want small phones anymore. They want bigger screens, bigger batteries, and bigger… everything.



But I suppose Google must’ve missed that memo because they’ve gone all-in on a size that’s neither small enough to be compact nor big enough to satisfy people who love large phones.







Google’s going to be selling four M-sized t-shirts in 2025, as well as an XL one that’s too expensive for most. Make it make sense…



