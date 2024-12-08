Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Pixel 9a leaks are now coming from all sides as the phone is nearing an early launch compare to previous “A” series Pixels. And I can’t help but notice that the Pixel 9a reminds me of all other 6.3-inch phones Google already makes and sells…

Which begs the question… Why, Google? Why are you putting FOUR 6.3-inch phones in your lineup and calling it a day with just one big phone, the 6.8-inch Pixel 9 Pro XL?

Now, don’t get me wrong - I’d pick a smaller Pixel over a larger one 10/10 times as I’m all about compact phones. But does the world really need this many 6.3-inch Pixel phones?

Pixel 9a will turn Google’s 2025 Pixel lineup into a one-size-fits-all collection of 6.3-inch phones - four mid-sized Pixels vs one XL?



Here’s the thing…

The Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9a, and even the folding Pixel 9 Pro Fold all come with the same 6.3-inch screen size. Sure, they’re targeted at different price points and offer slightly different features, but let’s face it - save for the foldable, they mostly do the same thing, and they are mostly going to look the same.

Meanwhile, the competition offers more variety - like Samsung, which is going to have only one small-ish phone in its 2025 lineup - the 6.2-inch Galaxy S25.

As far as Apple goes (if we consider Cupertino Google's direct competitor), they've got something for everyone too. Yes, there are going to be two 6.1-inch iPhones (iPhone 16 and iPhone SE) as well as one 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro, but Apple also has the 6.7-inch iPhone 16 Plus and the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max for people who like their phones big enough to double as a weapon.

Google, on the other hand, seems to have decided that 6.3 inches is the magical “one-size-fits-all” number. It’s almost like Samsung had a Black Friday sale on 6.3-inch displays and Google bought them all?!

Hey, Google... Do we even need the Pixel 9a in the first place?



But let’s talk about the Pixel 9a for a second…

It’s supposed to be the affordable option in Google’s lineup, but some will argue it feels a little… pointless, and I’m not sure I’d disagree.

It’s so close to the regular Pixel 9 both in size and features; it’s competing not only with the Pixel 9 but also with last year’s Pixel 8 flagship; and at this point, the Pixel 9a feels less like a budget-friendly alternative and more like a duplicate with a slightly lower price tag.

It seems a small and a big Pixel 9a would’ve made a bit more sense, offering more options to those looking for a larger phone that doesn’t cost $1,200.

Selling only one big Pixel phone is Google’s biggest mistake in 2024-2025



Again.. I love compact phones - I use an iPhone 13 mini as my daily driver alongside the Pixel 9 Pro Fold (so you can’t say I’m a Google hater!). But a 6.3-inch phone isn’t exactly “compact”, yet Google has a total of four of them, when one could’ve been smaller - or bigger.

It’s funny because Apple nailed the compact market with their iPhone 13 mini and 12 mini a few years back. Those were tiny, pocket-friendly, and honestly my favorite iPhones. Did they sell well? Not really - turns out most people don’t want small phones anymore. They want bigger screens, bigger batteries, and bigger… everything.

But I suppose Google must’ve missed that memo because they’ve gone all-in on a size that’s neither small enough to be compact nor big enough to satisfy people who love large phones.

If Google wants to compete with Samsung and Apple, they might need to diversify the Pixel lineup. As we can see, more Pixel phones doesn’t necessarily mean more options in reality. It’s like if McDonald’s served only medium fries.


Why sell 3-4 6.3-inch Pixels when we can get a more compact Pixel for people like me who love small devices, or another larger mid-range option to attract users who want a big screen without breaking the bank. Just one properly large Pixel 9 Pro XL is not enough. What if I don’t have $1,200 to spend on a phone?

Google’s going to be selling four M-sized t-shirts in 2025, as well as an XL one that’s too expensive for most. Make it make sense…

What’s your take on the Pixel size options?
