The faulty Pixel 9 Pro XL makes the upcoming Pixel 9a look amazing

Instead, Google seems to be opting for a more subtle camera island for thethat is almost flush with the body.This change could signal more than just a design update – it might also offer enhanced durability, especially when compared to its more (far more) premium sibling, the bad boy that is the Pixel 9 Pro XL . This one recently ran into trouble with its bold camera bar design.Theis a bright, big, flashy flagship from Google's latest Pixel phone lineup. It boasts a range of premium features. With its Tensor G4 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and AI-powered camera technology, it has been making headlines for all the right reasons. However, one user posted a story on Reddit that has left some potential buyers concerned about the durability of this high-end device. And rightly so:According to the user lakhip , his's camera bar detached after being exposed to steam from a bathroom while in a protective case.The camera lenses fogged up, and upon closer inspection, one side of the camera bar was found to be loose. The user noted that there had been no drops or rough handling, leading to concerns that the phone's water resistance might have been compromised.Thankfully, after a trip to a Google Store, the issue was resolved and a new device was provided, but the incident raised red flags for other users. Many are now questioning the durability of the camera bar, which has been a defining feature of the Pixel Pro series.So far, that's an isolated incident, but the story highlights a potential flaw in the's ambitious design. A camera bar might look striking and innovative, but it also introduces new risks. Complex design elements like these can sometimes lead to unexpected issues, as seen in this case.The incident with thehighlights an important lesson in tech design: more features and bold innovations don’t always equate to a better experience.While the camera bar on theis undoubtedly eye-catching and offers unique functionality, it also introduces potential weaknesses, as demonstrated by the aforementioned horror story.The, with its simpler camera island design, may not have the flashy allure of its more expensive sibling, but it could prove to be more practical in the long run. Without a protruding camera bar, theis less likely to experience the kind of issues that come from external elements like water vapor or even accidental knocks.The move to a more built-in camera module reflects a trend towards balancing aesthetics with functionality, something that mid-range phones like theoften do better than their premium counterparts.This isn't to say that premium phones are inherently flawed, but they do come with added risks. More features, more advanced designs, and more complexity can sometimes mean more things that could go wrong.Simplicity, as theseems to show, has its advantages.In contrast to the high-end, theis shaping up to be a more modest but potentially more durable option. While it’s still too early for official confirmation, leaked images and reports suggest that thewill ditch the protruding camera bar for a camera island that sits more flush with the device's back panel.Theis expected to come equipped with Google’s Tensor G4 chip, offering similar processing power to the flagship Pixel 9 series. However, it may retain the older Exynos Modem 5300 , which was used in the Pixel 8 series, rather than the newer 5400 modem that supports satellite SOS features. This decision might keep the price down, but it's not a welcomed one.Rumored specs for the include a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a dual-camera system, and a battery capacity close to 4,500mAh. Like its predecessors, it will run the latest version of Android (that's Android 15 ) and feature AI-driven photography tools such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.All this at a projected price point of around $499—significantly lower than the's premium price tag. However, I won't be a bit surprised if it crosses the $500 mark in 2025. Yeah, inflation isn't as transitory as some big heads on the TV tried to tell us…Another point of excitement for potential buyers is the color lineup. Theis expected to come in four color options : Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris, catering to users who want a stylish yet affordable device.Now, I'm perfectly aware that there are millions of users out there who are content with the camera bars in their Google Pixel phones in recent years. That's fine.This, however, won't stop me from advocating for ditching the camera bar from Pixel phones. Both Samsung and Google seem to be headed in the iPhone design direction, so the camera bar thing doesn't fit very well with the Apple spirit, does it now?