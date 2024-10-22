The faulty Pixel 9 Pro XL makes the upcoming Pixel 9a look amazing
OK, I admit it. I'm a Pixel "a"-series fan and that's that. And I have the perfect story to tell you why I think the next such phone – namely, the Pixel 9a – is going to be great.
To do that, I won't diss the other 2025 mid-range champions for the US, Apple's upcoming iPhone SE 4 and Samsung's Galaxy A56.
As rumors swirl around Google's upcoming Pixel 9a (it's supposed to come to life around March 2025), it's becoming clear that this mid-ranger could break away from the design traditions of its predecessors.
Leaked renders and industry buzz suggest that the Pixel 9a will feature a major departure from the iconic protruding camera bar seen on the Pixel 8a, 7a, and 6a.
Instead, Google seems to be opting for a more subtle camera island for the Pixel 9a that is almost flush with the body.
The Pixel 9 Pro XL is a bright, big, flashy flagship from Google's latest Pixel phone lineup. It boasts a range of premium features. With its Tensor G4 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and AI-powered camera technology, it has been making headlines for all the right reasons. However, one user posted a story on Reddit that has left some potential buyers concerned about the durability of this high-end device. And rightly so:
According to the user lakhip, his Pixel 9 Pro XL's camera bar detached after being exposed to steam from a bathroom while in a protective case.
The camera lenses fogged up, and upon closer inspection, one side of the camera bar was found to be loose. The user noted that there had been no drops or rough handling, leading to concerns that the phone's water resistance might have been compromised.
Thankfully, after a trip to a Google Store, the issue was resolved and a new device was provided, but the incident raised red flags for other users. Many are now questioning the durability of the camera bar, which has been a defining feature of the Pixel Pro series.
The incident with the Pixel 9 Pro XL highlights an important lesson in tech design: more features and bold innovations don’t always equate to a better experience.
While the camera bar on the Pixel 9 Pro XL is undoubtedly eye-catching and offers unique functionality, it also introduces potential weaknesses, as demonstrated by the aforementioned horror story.
The Pixel 9a, with its simpler camera island design, may not have the flashy allure of its more expensive sibling, but it could prove to be more practical in the long run. Without a protruding camera bar, the Pixel 9a is less likely to experience the kind of issues that come from external elements like water vapor or even accidental knocks.
The move to a more built-in camera module reflects a trend towards balancing aesthetics with functionality, something that mid-range phones like the Pixel 9a often do better than their premium counterparts.
This isn't to say that premium phones are inherently flawed, but they do come with added risks. More features, more advanced designs, and more complexity can sometimes mean more things that could go wrong.
In contrast to the high-end Pixel 9 Pro XL, the Pixel 9a is shaping up to be a more modest but potentially more durable option. While it’s still too early for official confirmation, leaked images and reports suggest that the Pixel 9a will ditch the protruding camera bar for a camera island that sits more flush with the device's back panel.
The Pixel 9a is expected to come equipped with Google’s Tensor G4 chip, offering similar processing power to the flagship Pixel 9 series. However, it may retain the older Exynos Modem 5300, which was used in the Pixel 8 series, rather than the newer 5400 modem that supports satellite SOS features. This decision might keep the price down, but it's not a welcomed one.
Rumored specs for the Pixel 9ainclude a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a dual-camera system, and a battery capacity close to 4,500mAh. Like its predecessors, it will run the latest version of Android (that's Android 15) and feature AI-driven photography tools such as Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.
All this at a projected price point of around $499—significantly lower than the Pixel 9 Pro XL's premium price tag. However, I won't be a bit surprised if it crosses the $500 mark in 2025. Yeah, inflation isn't as transitory as some big heads on the TV tried to tell us…
Now, I'm perfectly aware that there are millions of users out there who are content with the camera bars in their Google Pixel phones in recent years. That's fine.
This, however, won't stop me from advocating for ditching the camera bar from Pixel phones. Both Samsung and Google seem to be headed in the iPhone design direction, so the camera bar thing doesn't fit very well with the Apple spirit, does it now?
This change could signal more than just a design update – it might also offer enhanced durability, especially when compared to its more (far more) premium sibling, the bad boy that is the Pixel 9 Pro XL. This one recently ran into trouble with its bold camera bar design.
What happened to the Pixel 9 Pro XL?
The Pixel 9 Pro XL looks mighty, but... | Image credit – PhoneArena
So far, that's an isolated incident, but the story highlights a potential flaw in the Pixel 9 Pro XL's ambitious design. A camera bar might look striking and innovative, but it also introduces new risks. Complex design elements like these can sometimes lead to unexpected issues, as seen in this case.
More = better? Not so fast…
Image renders of the alleged Pixel 9a. | Image credit – OnLeaks and AndroidHeadlines
Simplicity, as the Pixel 9a seems to show, has its advantages.
The Pixel 9a is looking great on the inside, too
Image renders of the alleged Pixel 9a. | Image credit – OnLeaks and AndroidHeadlines
Another point of excitement for potential buyers is the color lineup. The Pixel 9a is expected to come in four color options: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris, catering to users who want a stylish yet affordable device.
Do you even need a camera bar?
The Pixel 8a might be the last to pack a camera bar. | Image credit – PhoneArena
