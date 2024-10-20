Pixel 9 Pro XL user is stunned when he sees what happened to his phone's camera bar





Reddit subscriber lakhip has had his Pixel 9 Pro XL in a case starting on day one. But just the other day he noticed that the camera lenses fogged up when he left his phone on the sink while he was showering. During the two years that he owned the Pixel 7 Pro, he never noticed the lenses fogging up before when he left the phone in the same position on the sink while showering.

Pixel 9 Pro XL user is stunned when he sees that his rear camera bar is detached from the rear panel







Surprised by the camera lenses getting fogged up, the Pixel 9 Pro XL owner removed the device from his case and was floored to find that one side of the rear camera bar was not attached. With a "gentle pull," he was able to pull that side of the camera bar right up and off the rear panel. Keep in mind that the owner of the phone says that it wasn't dropped, or abused in any manner. He says that there was no rough behavior.









Now, with the camera bar not attached correctly, the phone's owner is concerned that he won't have the water resistance that the phone is supposed to have. He writes that "Basic water resistance is huge for me. I’ve even taken the 7 pro in the pool and it’s been perfect. But even if mine is just defective, I don’t have faith now that it won’t happen again with a replacement."





The device owner took his Pixel 9 Pro XL to the Google Store in New York where he was told that he would have to get in touch with online support since they didn't have spare parts or a replacement phone. But after speaking with a manager, he got him to bring out a new sealed unit from the back of the store. The Google Store maintenance team did say that this was something they had never seen before and said that they would escalate the issue.

Other Pixel 9 Pro users are suddenly concerned about the camera bar on their phones







As for how the billing was handled, after 30 minutes a consensus was reached: the Google Store considered the defective unit a return and invoiced the new one with the original trade-in and launch promo.





Other Pixel 9 Pro series owners expressed concerns about their devices doing the same thing even though they had no reason to be concerned at this moment. "QC issues,here we go!! I hope we don't get to see more and more of this," said one post on Reddit. Luckily, this seems like a one off and we haven't seen any similar issues with the Pixel 9 Pro series. Still, if you own a Pixel 9 Pro phone, you should be on the lookout for the camera fogging up and the camera bar becoming detached from the back panel.



