The Pixel 9a to get taller and wider than the Pixel 8a
The next Pixel "a" (as "affordable") phone – namely, the Google Pixel 9a – could be both taller and wider than its predecessor, the famous Pixel 8a.
For some weeks now, we have a decent idea of what the upcoming Pixel 9a might look like on the outside (and inside).
However, trusted leaker Steve H.McFly (a.k.a. OnLeaks) on X has a minor touch-up that has to do with the design of the Pixel 9a. Here's his post:
So, the Pixel 9a might measure 154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm (or 9.4mm if you include the camera bump).
A bigger, 6.3-inch display is not completely out of the question, as that’s the size of the Pixel 9’s screen, and that model is just 72mm wide. However, the Pixel 9a is expected to have thicker bezels, which leaves some uncertainty about the final screen size. What is certain is that the Pixel 9a will feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Excitement is growing for the Google Pixel 9a! That's because the Pixel 8a turned out to be an amazing little fella.
Leaks suggest the Pixel 9a will be available for pre-order by mid-March 2025, with in-store availability by the end of March – a shift from the usual May launch for Pixel "a" series devices. The phone will reportedly come in four colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris.
This earlier release likely aligns with the expected launch of the Pixel 10 in August 2025, allowing Google to spread out its flagship offerings. It may also help Google avoid competition with other major phone releases typically launched in the fall.
The Pixel 9a is rumored to share a similar design with the Pixel 9 but will have a smaller camera bump. Powered by the Tensor G4 chip and running Android 15, the phone is expected to include popular camera features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Positioned as a budget-friendly option, the Pixel 9a is expected to be priced around $499.
I won't be surprised if it's positioned in the $500-$550 realm, though.
When to expect it?
