The Pixel 9a to get taller and wider than the Pixel 8a

Oh, by the way... It appears the #Google#Pixel9a dimensions I revealed three weeks ago were not 100% accurate since I recently received updated data which are a very tiny little bit different with 154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm (9.4mm including the slim rear camera ring)... pic.twitter.com/qZvYptiwR9 — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 18, 2024





When to expect it?

The next Pixel "a" (as "affordable") phone – namely, the Google Pixel 9a – could be both taller and wider than its predecessor, the famous Pixel 8a For some weeks now, we have a decent idea of what the upcomingmight look like on the outside (and inside).However, trusted leaker Steve H.McFly (a.k.a. OnLeaks) on X has a minor touch-up that has to do with the design of the. Here's his post:So, themight measure 154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm (or 9.4mm if you include the camera bump).For comparison, themeasures 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm, indicating that themay come with a slightly larger display. While it’s unclear whether Google will opt for a 6.1-inch or 6.2-inch screen, the latter seems more likely.A bigger, 6.3-inch display is not completely out of the question, as that’s the size of the Pixel 9’s screen, and that model is just 72mm wide. However, theis expected to have thicker bezels, which leaves some uncertainty about the final screen size. What is certain is that thewill feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.Excitement is growing for the! That's because theturned out to be an amazing little fella.Leaks suggest thewill be available for pre-order by mid-March 2025 , with in-store availability by the end of March – a shift from the usual May launch for Pixel "a" series devices. The phone will reportedly come in four colors : Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris.This earlier release likely aligns with the expected launch of the Pixel 10 in August 2025, allowing Google to spread out its flagship offerings. It may also help Google avoid competition with other major phone releases typically launched in the fall.Theis rumored to share a similar design with the Pixel 9 but will have a smaller camera bump. Powered by the Tensor G4 chip and running Android 15 , the phone is expected to include popular camera features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Positioned as a budget-friendly option, theis expected to be priced around $499.I won't be surprised if it's positioned in the $500-$550 realm, though.