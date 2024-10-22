See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The Pixel 9a to get taller and wider than the Pixel 8a

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google
A rumored render of the Pixel 9a in black.
The next Pixel "a" (as "affordable") phone – namely, the Google Pixel 9a – could be both taller and wider than its predecessor, the famous Pixel 8a.

For some weeks now, we have a decent idea of what the upcoming Pixel 9a might look like on the outside (and inside).

However, trusted leaker Steve H.McFly (a.k.a. OnLeaks) on X has a minor touch-up that has to do with the design of the Pixel 9a. Here's his post:



So, the Pixel 9a might measure 154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm (or 9.4mm if you include the camera bump).

For comparison, the Pixel 8a measures 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm, indicating that the Pixel 9a may come with a slightly larger display. While it’s unclear whether Google will opt for a 6.1-inch or 6.2-inch screen, the latter seems more likely.

A bigger, 6.3-inch display is not completely out of the question, as that’s the size of the Pixel 9’s screen, and that model is just 72mm wide. However, the Pixel 9a is expected to have thicker bezels, which leaves some uncertainty about the final screen size. What is certain is that the Pixel 9a will feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

When to expect it?


Excitement is growing for the Google Pixel 9a! That's because the Pixel 8a turned out to be an amazing little fella.

Leaks suggest the Pixel 9a will be available for pre-order by mid-March 2025, with in-store availability by the end of March – a shift from the usual May launch for Pixel "a" series devices. The phone will reportedly come in four colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris.

This earlier release likely aligns with the expected launch of the Pixel 10 in August 2025, allowing Google to spread out its flagship offerings. It may also help Google avoid competition with other major phone releases typically launched in the fall.

The Pixel 9a is rumored to share a similar design with the Pixel 9 but will have a smaller camera bump. Powered by the Tensor G4 chip and running Android 15, the phone is expected to include popular camera features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur. Positioned as a budget-friendly option, the Pixel 9a is expected to be priced around $499.

I won't be surprised if it's positioned in the $500-$550 realm, though.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless