Pixel 9a might keep one of the worst problems of previous models

Processors Google
Pixel 9a might keep one of the worst problems of previous models
Google's Pixel "a" series has always been arguably the go-to phone if you wanted to strike the best balance between price and a great user experience. In fact, some of these mid-range Pixel models have been so good at times that they pulled some buyers away from the more expensive options.

The Pixel 8a is probably the one with which Google took things the furthest, giving it a display and a camera system that scored closer to the Pixel 8 in our PhoneArena Rating than we expected. To us, the standard Pixel 8 was almost rendered obsolete in the face of the more affordable 8a.

Pixel 9a won't get the same Tensor G4 as the Pixel 9


But now a new report with information from inside Google states that the company plans to begin rectifying its mistake, starting with the Pixel 9a.

While the Pixel 9a will most likely benefit from the upgraded Tensor G4 processor that came with the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, the report says it will retain the same Exynos Modem 5300 used in the Pixel 8 series.

In part, this is good news as it means that the price will probably not increase, but it also means that buyers will be stuck with the same issues with connectivity that Pixel phones have been known for.

Google fixed those issues on its latest flagship lineup by upgrading to the new Exynos Modem 5400, which even added a Satellite SOS feature that enables users to contact emergency services in areas without connection.

A new look for the "a" series


There aren't many other leaks regarding the Pixel 9a just yet, but a recent one might have given us one spicy detail about the future of mid-range Pixels. Leaked images suggest a larger screen with thinner bezels and a redesigned camera module. The phone is expected to be slimmer, which would be a very welcome change considering how hefty previous Pixel "a" models have been so far.

But these alleged design changes don't sound like ones that would separate Google's more affordable handset further from the more expensive models. Given that we are probably looking until the first half of next year for the Pixel 9a's announcement, we will have to wait for quite a bit more to find out the truth.

Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

