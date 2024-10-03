The Google Pixel 9a may get an early release in March 2025
Anticipation is building up for the Google Pixel 9a, the company's yearly mid-ranger device that follows the release of its major flagships. We have seen plenty of this year's a-series device in the form of leaks and rumors, the latest of which is its release date, which appears to be sooner than originally thought.
According to a new report, the Pixel 9a will be available for pre-order in mid-March 2025, and in-stores before the end of March 2025. This is a departure from the usual release schedule for the Pixel a-series, which has typically been in mid-May. The Pixel 9a will also reportedly come in four colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris.
A leaked render of the Google Pixel 9a shows a significant design change for Pixels when it comes to the camera housing
Why the shift?
This shift in the release schedule is likely influenced by the anticipated release of the Pixel 10 in August 2025. Launching the Pixel 9a earlier allows Google to space out its flagship releases. It's also possible that Google is aiming to get a head start in the market by releasing its phones earlier in the year, thus avoiding direct competition with other flagship phones typically released in the fall.
Google has been steadily moving up its entire Android timeline. The Pixel 9 series was announced in mid-August 2024, two months earlier than its usual October release. Android 16 is also expected to arrive earlier than usual, in Q2 2025.
A leaked render of the Google Pixel 9a shows Google may be sticking to the flat edged design it used on the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro
A closer look at the Pixel 9aLeaked renders show that the Pixel 9a will feature a design similar to the Pixel 9, but with a smaller camera bump. It is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and launch with Android 15. The Pixel 9a is also rumored to have a 6.1-inch display, slightly smaller than the Pixel 9's 6.3-inch display.
While specific details about the camera are still under wraps, it's anticipated that the Pixel 9a will inherit some of the camera features from the Pixel 9 series. This could include features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, which use AI to enhance photos. The Pixel 9a is also expected to be a more budget-friendly option compared to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, and rumored to be priced around $499.
The Pixel 9a has the potential to be a very compelling device, and I am eager to see when it is officially announced and how it will perform in the increasingly competitive smartphone landscape. The earlier release date could give Google a significant advantage, allowing them to capture more market share before other flagship phones hit the shelves. This strategy seems to have worked out with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro/XL launch this year. It remains to be seen if that will pan out for the a-series as well.
