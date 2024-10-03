Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

The Google Pixel 9a may get an early release in March 2025

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google
A leaked render of the Google Pixel 9a
Anticipation is building up for the Google Pixel 9a, the company's yearly mid-ranger device that follows the release of its major flagships. We have seen plenty of this year's a-series device in the form of leaks and rumors, the latest of which is its release date, which appears to be sooner than originally thought.

According to a new report, the Pixel 9a will be available for pre-order in mid-March 2025, and in-stores before the end of March 2025. This is a departure from the usual release schedule for the Pixel a-series, which has typically been in mid-May. The Pixel 9a will also reportedly come in four colors: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris.


Why the shift?

This shift in the release schedule is likely influenced by the anticipated release of the Pixel 10 in August 2025. Launching the Pixel 9a earlier allows Google to space out its flagship releases. It's also possible that Google is aiming to get a head start in the market by releasing its phones earlier in the year, thus avoiding direct competition with other flagship phones typically released in the fall.

Google has been steadily moving up its entire Android timeline. The Pixel 9 series was announced in mid-August 2024, two months earlier than its usual October release. Android 16 is also expected to arrive earlier than usual, in Q2 2025.

A closer look at the Pixel 9a

Leaked renders show that the Pixel 9a will feature a design similar to the Pixel 9, but with a smaller camera bump. It is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and launch with Android 15. The Pixel 9a is also rumored to have a 6.1-inch display, slightly smaller than the Pixel 9's 6.3-inch display.

While specific details about the camera are still under wraps, it's anticipated that the Pixel 9a will inherit some of the camera features from the Pixel 9 series. This could include features like Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur, which use AI to enhance photos. The Pixel 9a is also expected to be a more budget-friendly option compared to the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, and rumored to be priced around $499.

The Pixel 9a has the potential to be a very compelling device, and I am eager to see when it is officially announced and how it will perform in the increasingly competitive smartphone landscape. The earlier release date could give Google a significant advantage, allowing them to capture more market share before other flagship phones hit the shelves. This strategy seems to have worked out with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro/XL launch this year. It remains to be seen if that will pan out for the a-series as well.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Huge nationwide outage leaves millions of Verizon users without cell service
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics

Latest News

Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Meet Lily 2 Active, Garmin’s smallest smartwatch with built-in GPS
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
Google's Gemini Live goes multilingual and integrates with more apps
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
The OnePlus 13 will be a specs champ, so why is nobody excited about it?
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Spotify rolls out a new auto-updating playlist for offline listening
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Pavel Durov tries to argue that "little has changed" with Telegram
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
Samsung can't even make its thinnest foldable without Chinese help
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless