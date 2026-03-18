Pixel 9 Pro XL ages like fine wine and is impossible to resist at $400 off

Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB, Hazel: Save $400 on Amazon! $400 off (36%) A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $400 discount on the Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB. This lets you treat yourself to the model in Hazel for less than $700, which is a bargain price for all the value it offers. So, don't hesitate! Buy at Amazon

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Pixel 9 Pro XL

Believe me, you definitely don’t want to miss out on this, well, unmissable deal. Yes, the phone isn’t packing the latest Tensor G5 chip under the hood, but it comes with the next best thing: Tensor G4 silicon, coupled with 16GB of RAM. The SoC is still powerful enough for everything a hectic day could throw your way, making this handsome fella a reliable companion. And while it’s not the latest model, it should continue to receive updates until August 2031, which is still far, far away.Since we’re talking about a premium Pixel phone here, I can't go without mentioning the capable 50MP main camera and the 48MP telephoto and ultrawide snappers on the back. Complemented by Google’s image-processing magic, all the cameras take stunning photos with deep colors. You’ll then be able to enjoy those pictures on the gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED screen with a 2992 x 1344 resolution. The display supports HDR as well, making it perfect for watching videos, including the latest clips on our official PhoneArena YouTube channel—go and subscribe now if you haven’t already.All in all, theis one of those phones that age like fine wine. And at $400 off, it’s definitely a bargain. Therefore, don’t dilly-dally! Tap on one of the deal buttons in this article and save big now!