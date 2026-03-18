Pixel 9 Pro XL ages like fine wine and is impossible to resist at $400 off
The phone ticks all the right boxes and is worth every penny at this price!
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Pixel 9 Pro XL sliding out of pocket, showing its clean design. | Image by PhoneArena
While most shoppers in the market for a new Google phone are eyeing one of the tech giant’s latest Pixel 10s, a lovely deal on Amazon has made the company’s former top-of-the-line beast, the Pixel 9 Pro XL, the better choice.
A third-party seller is offering a massive $400 discount on the 128GB model in Hazel, dropping its price below the $700 mark. Given that this bad boy’s usual cost is around $1,100, I’d say this is definitely a deal worth taking advantage of. Just be sure to act fast, as only a few units are left in stock and the offer might expire soon.
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Believe me, you definitely don’t want to miss out on this, well, unmissable deal. Yes, the phone isn’t packing the latest Tensor G5 chip under the hood, but it comes with the next best thing: Tensor G4 silicon, coupled with 16GB of RAM. The SoC is still powerful enough for everything a hectic day could throw your way, making this handsome fella a reliable companion. And while it’s not the latest model, it should continue to receive updates until August 2031, which is still far, far away.
Since we’re talking about a premium Pixel phone here, I can't go without mentioning the capable 50MP main camera and the 48MP telephoto and ultrawide snappers on the back. Complemented by Google’s image-processing magic, all the cameras take stunning photos with deep colors. You’ll then be able to enjoy those pictures on the gorgeous 6.8-inch OLED screen with a 2992 x 1344 resolution. The display supports HDR as well, making it perfect for watching videos, including the latest clips on our official PhoneArena YouTube channel—go and subscribe now if you haven’t already.
All in all, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of those phones that age like fine wine. And at $400 off, it’s definitely a bargain. Therefore, don’t dilly-dally! Tap on one of the deal buttons in this article and save big now!
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