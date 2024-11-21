Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Black Friday brings a $300 price cut on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in both configurations

A man seated outdoors, holding the Pixel 9 Pro Fold open, examining its design and display.
Black Friday is happening! And what better way to celebrate the holiday shopping season than with a new smartphone? If you've been eyeing the latest foldable phone from Google, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we suggest you check out what Amazon has in store! It currently sells the high-class device for $300 off in both storage configurations, making this one of the best Black Friday Pixel phone promos we've seen so far.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $300 off at Amazon

Black Friday gives us a crazy-awesome promo on one of the best foldable phones this year, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This bad boy is now available for $300 off, landing it at its best price. Keep in mind that the promo was briefly available on Best Buy shortly before the holiday shopping season, and we don't know just how long Amazon will keep it, either.
$301 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, 512GB, is $300 off at Amazon, too!

Want more built-in storage on your high-class foldable with an 8-inch main display and a Tensor G4 processor? Well, in that case, pick Amazon's offer for the 512GB Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The model sports the same price cut as the base storage version, meaning you can buy it for $300 less on Amazon during Black Friday.
$300 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

You're looking at the first discount Amazon has ever thrown on Google's foldable, believe it or not! The $300 price cut brings the "base" model with 256GB built-in space down under the $1,500 mark. If you want more onboard storage for videos and photos, go for the 512GB version. That one can be yours for just under $1,620 instead of almost $1,920.

In other words, the Galaxy Z Fold 6's Pixel rival has dropped to its best price on Amazon. Now, while this is a first-time occurrence at the e-commerce giant, the same discount was briefly available at Best Buy about two weeks ago. Regardless, it's still an awesome offer that lets you grab an ultra-expensive phone at more reasonable prices. And if the Pixel phone is still too pricey for you, browse our Black Friday phone deals page for more discounts on foldables.

Larger and extra powerful, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold impresses on every front. This puppy comes with 16GB RAM instead of 12GB and a Tensor G4 chip, two generations apart from the Pixel Fold's SoC. Coupled with the 6.3-inch cover screen and the even more impressive 8-inch main display, the handset is more than an adequate Galaxy Z Fold 6 competitor.

This bad boy comes with all the latest AI marvels, too. You get Gemini AI and Image Playground for image generation, among many other fantastic features. Things look just as cool on the camera front. As you can see from the photo samples in our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review, this bad boy takes gorgeous-looking photos with its triple rear camera system.

As if that's not enough, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold gets seven years of promised OS updates! While the OnePlus Open is currently more affordable, it doesn't come with the same OS update promise. In other words, the Google phone should be the better choice in the long run. If you've wanted to buy one for less on Amazon, Black Friday is the ideal time to act. Don't miss out.
