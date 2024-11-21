Black Friday brings a $300 price cut on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in both configurations

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is $300 off at Amazon

Black Friday gives us a crazy-awesome promo on one of the best foldable phones this year, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This bad boy is now available for $300 off, landing it at its best price. Keep in mind that the promo was briefly available on Best Buy shortly before the holiday shopping season, and we don't know just how long Amazon will keep it, either.