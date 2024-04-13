Pixel 8a shows up early on US carrier's website





Pixel 8a on UScellular's website. The carrier prematurely uploaded a tutorial for the device but it has been removed now. Leaker Evan Blass saw theon UScellular's website. The carrier prematurely uploaded a tutorial for the device but it has been removed now.









Pixel 8a , Since Blass was kind enough to take a screenshot, we know the carrier posted an image of the Obsidian one of the color variants that will be available besides Porcelain, Bay, and Mint.





Pixel 7a . The phone appears to have a curvier design than the Pixel 7a and also sports chunkier bezels, giving it a distinct look over the





The back of the device can't be seen in the photo, but earlier leaks tell us that the phone's back will have a matte texture as opposed to its predecessor's glossy finish.





Pixel 8a is rumored to have a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1,400 nits. It will reportedly be powered by the Pixel 7a and could also support faster charging. Theis rumored to have a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1,400 nits. It will reportedly be powered by the Tensor G3 chip, but it will not be exactly the same processor as the one that powers the Pixel 8 duo. A recent rumor claimed that the phone would have a marginally bigger battery than theand could also support faster charging.



