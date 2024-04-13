Up Next:
Pixel 8a shows up early on US carrier's website
Google isn't the best at keeping its unofficial phones a secret and the company doesn't seem to be making much of an effort keep the Pixel 8a under wraps either. The phone has leaked on numerous occasions, with Google itself using the phone for a Google Fi Wireless ad. The upcoming midranger was most recently spotted on a US carrier website.
Leaker Evan Blass saw the Pixel 8a on UScellular's website. The carrier prematurely uploaded a tutorial for the device but it has been removed now.
Pixel 8a's image posted by UScellular
Since Blass was kind enough to take a screenshot, we know the carrier posted an image of the Obsidian Pixel 8a, one of the color variants that will be available besides Porcelain, Bay, and Mint.
The phone appears to have a curvier design than the Pixel 7a and also sports chunkier bezels, giving it a distinct look over the Pixel 7a.
The back of the device can't be seen in the photo, but earlier leaks tell us that the phone's back will have a matte texture as opposed to its predecessor's glossy finish.
The Pixel 8a is rumored to have a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1,400 nits. It will reportedly be powered by the Tensor G3 chip, but it will not be exactly the same processor as the one that powers the Pixel 8 duo. A recent rumor claimed that the phone would have a marginally bigger battery than the Pixel 7a and could also support faster charging.
Google will probably announce the phone during Google I/O which will take place on May 14. There's a possibility that the phone will be more expensive than the Pixel 7a, which costs $499. Whether this will affect the phone's chances of becoming the best mid-range handset of 2024 remains to be seen.
