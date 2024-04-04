Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

New Google Fi Wireless ad may actually be leaking the Pixel 8a

By
2comments
Google
Pixel 8a Google Fi leak
The Google Pixel 8a, successor to the popular mid-range Pixel 7a, has been swirling in the rumor mill for a while now, with plenty of leaks and high quality renders in tow. However, as we wait for the official reveal of the device, which is likely to take place during Google I/O next month, it is possible that it has been staring us in the face this whole time.

As reported by GSM Arena, a tipster noticed a recent Google Fi Wireless ad that appears to feature, you guessed it, the Pixel 8a front and center. Though not immediately obvious, keen-eyed techies would notice that the microphone placement in the "Porcelain" phone in the ad, does not exactly match the one on the standard Pixel 8. See for yourself in the below photo of the Google Fi ad versus images of the Pixel 8 as shown in the Google Store, plus the video embedded below that shows even more details.

Credit: GSM Arena

Video Thumbnail

Additionally, some even believe the phone in the background might be a Google Store-exclusive "Bay" colored version of the Pixel 8a. With its matte frame, it certainly doesn't look like a Pixel 8 Pro. So, could we be looking at two Pixel 8a devices in the same ad?

So far, based on all the leaks, we've got a pretty good idea of what to expect on the Pixel 8a: the powerful Tensor G3 chip, a generous 8GB of RAM, ample storage, and a gorgeous 120Hz display. But could this new leak suggest that Google might be gearing up for a release sooner than we thought? Or did this image of what is believed to be a Pixel 8a just happen to slip through the cracks? Honestly, with Google's track record of product leaks, this could go either way.

Recommended Stories
Another possibility is that this may not be the Pixel 8a at all and just an image fallen victim of bad photoshopping. It's best to approach this with a healthy dose of skepticism for now.

While the ad leak is intriguing, it's far from confirmed. Nonetheless, it adds fuel to the Pixel 8a anticipation. This budget-friendly powerhouse is shaping up to be a compelling phone, even with a rumored slight price increase over the 7a.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless