New Google Fi Wireless ad may actually be leaking the Pixel 8a

Credit: GSM Arena









Pixel 8a. With its matte frame, it certainly doesn't look like a Pixel 8 Pro. So, could we be looking at two devices in the same ad? Additionally, some even believe the phone in the background might be a Google Store-exclusive "Bay" colored version of the Pixel 8.





So far, based on all the leaks, we've got a pretty good idea of what to expect on the Pixel 8a: the powerful Tensor G3 chip, a generous 8GB of RAM, ample storage, and a gorgeous 120Hz display. But could this new leak suggest that Google might be gearing up for a release sooner than we thought? Or did this image of what is believed to be a Pixel 8a just happen to slip through the cracks? Honestly, with Google's track record of product leaks, this could go either way.



Another possibility is that this may not be the Pixel 8a at all and just an image fallen victim of bad photoshopping. It's best to approach this with a healthy dose of skepticism for now.



While the ad leak is intriguing, it's far from confirmed. Nonetheless, it adds fuel to the Pixel 8a anticipation. This budget-friendly powerhouse is shaping up to be a compelling phone, even with a rumored slight price increase over the 7a.

