Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!
Well, well, well! It's time to unwind with some memes!
This is our alternative take on major happenings from the last seven days, starting with...
Yup, troubled times ahead for OnePlus as 4,300 stores in India said they won't sell OnePlus devices after May 1. Another 150,000 stores in India say they're prepared to do the same. Also, they want Poco's license.
Next, future Apple Vision Pro might become a next-gen health assistant and remind us to take our medications, but I expect the Vision Pro to guide me while a make an open-heart surgery and nothing short of that!
Prior to that, HMD Global and Heineken announced the non-foldable feature flipper called the Boring Phone. Pure mind tricks!
If you go abroad, maybe put your phone in airplane mode, because a T-Mobile customer got a $143,442.74 bill after a three-week Switzerland vacation.
Elon Musk, one of the richest man on the planet, once again needs your buck for X/Twitter.
YouTube takes action against third-party apps that block ads and I wonder what they could do to us, if they could.
In less than a month, Nothing released three updates for the Nothing Phone (2a), which made Phone (2) owners a bit agitated, since they've been asking for improvements for months now.
The Pixel 8a showed up early on US carrier's website... AGAIN!
Researchers develop a way to project holographs on an iPhone display, and all I can think of is Princess Leia's message to her brother in Star Wars.
