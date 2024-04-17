Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Memes of the week: Crazy Pixel leaks, OnePlus feels the heat in India, and more!

Well, well, well! It's time to unwind with some memes!

This is our alternative take on major happenings from the last seven days, starting with...

Yup, troubled times ahead for OnePlus as 4,300 stores in India said they won't sell OnePlus devices after May 1. Another 150,000 stores in India say they're prepared to do the same. Also, they want Poco's license.


Next, future Apple Vision Pro might become a next-gen health assistant and remind us to take our medications, but I expect the Vision Pro to guide me while a make an open-heart surgery and nothing short of that!

If you go abroad, maybe put your phone in airplane mode, because a T-Mobile customer got a $143,442.74 bill after a three-week Switzerland vacation.

Elon Musk, one of the richest man on the planet, once again needs your buck for X/Twitter.

YouTube takes action against third-party apps that block ads and I wonder what they could do to us, if they could.

In less than a month, Nothing released three updates for the Nothing Phone (2a), which made Phone (2) owners a bit agitated, since they've been asking for improvements for months now.

Researchers develop a way to project holographs on an iPhone display, and all I can think of is Princess Leia's message to her brother in Star Wars. 

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

