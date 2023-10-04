Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 size comparison versus iPhone 15, Galaxy S23 series

Pixel 8





With brighter screens, refreshed design, improved cameras, and even a temperature sensor, the newest Pixels are surely interesting devices that will have to find their place under the sun amidst the cohorts of iPhones and Galaxies that surely aren't that welcoming of newcomers.





How do the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro comapre in terms of size, though? Are they wider, taller, and heavier than their predecessors, or quite the opposite––have they slimmed the waist down and also shed a few millimeters here and there?









The Pixel 8 has gotten more compact, shorter and narrower, but has gotten slightly thicker than last Pixel 7 . At the same time, it has become lighter and more manageable, which is all great news. At the same time, the Pixel 8 Pro that we have here isn't much different from last year's Pixel 7 Pro . So, we get the same big and relatively light 6.7-incher.







