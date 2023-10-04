Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 size comparison versus iPhone 15, Galaxy S23 series
The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro are now official, squashing months upon months of leaks, rumors, and hearsay that spiced up our interest about the stock Android flagships. After Google's phon lineup got soft-rebooted with the Pixel 6 series and perfected with the Pixel 7 series last year, it's the Pixel 8 series that seemingly delivers the most excitement around.
With brighter screens, refreshed design, improved cameras, and even a temperature sensor, the newest Pixels are surely interesting devices that will have to find their place under the sun amidst the cohorts of iPhones and Galaxies that surely aren't that welcoming of newcomers.
How do the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro comapre in terms of size, though? Are they wider, taller, and heavier than their predecessors, or quite the opposite––have they slimmed the waist down and also shed a few millimeters here and there?
Pixel phones come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from the fairly compact Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 to the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Fold, so let's first a comparison between the Pixel 7 series and the new Pixel 8 family.
The Pixel 8 has gotten more compact, shorter and narrower, but has gotten slightly thicker than last Pixel 7. At the same time, it has become lighter and more manageable, which is all great news. At the same time, the Pixel 8 Pro that we have here isn't much different from last year's Pixel 7 Pro. So, we get the same big and relatively light 6.7-incher.
How does the new Pixel 8 Pro fare up against its biggest competitors, like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 15 Plus?
The Pixel 8, on the other hand, is in the immediate vicinity of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and Galaxy S23. The compact Pixel is larger than the iPhone 15/Pro, but heavier than the regular iPhone 15.
Things that are NOT allowed: