Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 size comparison versus iPhone 15, Galaxy S23 series

Google Pixel 8 Pro size comparison
The Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro are now official, squashing months upon months of leaks, rumors, and hearsay that spiced up our interest about the stock Android flagships. After Google's phon lineup got soft-rebooted with the Pixel 6 series and perfected with the Pixel 7 series last year, it's the Pixel 8 series that seemingly delivers the most excitement around. 

With brighter screens, refreshed design, improved cameras, and even a temperature sensor, the newest Pixels are surely interesting devices that will have to find their place under the sun amidst the cohorts of iPhones and Galaxies that surely aren't that welcoming of newcomers.

How do the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro comapre in terms of size, though? Are they wider, taller, and heavier than their predecessors, or quite the opposite––have they slimmed the waist down and also shed a few millimeters here and there?

Pixel phones come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from the fairly compact Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 to the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel Fold, so let's first a comparison between the Pixel 7 series and the new Pixel 8 family.

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Dimensions

6.4 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches

162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm

Weight

7.51 oz (213 g)

Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8
Dimensions

5.93 x 2.79 x 0.35 inches

150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Dimensions

6.41 x 3.02 x 0.35 inches

162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm

Weight

7.48 oz (212 g)

Google Pixel 7
Google Pixel 7
Dimensions

6.13 x 2.88 x 0.34 inches

155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7 mm

Weight

6.95 oz (197 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


The Pixel 8 has gotten more compact, shorter and narrower, but has gotten slightly thicker than last Pixel 7. At the same time, it has become lighter and more manageable, which is all great news. At the same time, the Pixel 8 Pro that we have here isn't much different from last year's Pixel 7 Pro. So, we get the same big and relatively light 6.7-incher. 

How does the new Pixel 8 Pro fare up against its biggest competitors, like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 15 Plus?

Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Dimensions

6.4 x 3.01 x 0.35 inches

162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm

Weight

7.51 oz (213 g)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
Dimensions

6.3 x 3.02 x 0.32 inches

159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm

Weight

7.80 oz (221 g)

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Dimensions

6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches

163.3 x 78 x 8.9 mm

Weight

8.25 oz (234 g)

Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Dimensions

6.33 x 3.06 x 0.31 inches

160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm

Weight

7.09 oz (201 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


The Pixel 8, on the other hand, is in the immediate vicinity of the iPhone 15iPhone 15 Pro, and Galaxy S23. The compact Pixel is larger than the iPhone 15/Pro, but heavier than the regular iPhone 15

Google Pixel 8
Google Pixel 8
Dimensions

5.93 x 2.79 x 0.35 inches

150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Dimensions

5.77 x 2.78 x 0.32 inches

146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm

Weight

6.60 oz (187 g)

Apple iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 15
Dimensions

5.81 x 2.82 x 0.31 inches

147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

Weight

6.03 oz (171 g)

Samsung Galaxy S23+
Samsung Galaxy S23+
Dimensions

6.21 x 3 x 0.3 inches

157.8x76.2x7.6mm

Weight

6.91 oz (196 g)

Compare these and other phones using our Size Comparison tool.





