The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro's 7 years of software support will also extend to repair parts





Naturally, with this revelation came much skepticism about whether a Pixel phone could last as long as it was eligible to receive updates. Wear and tear tends to take a toll on pretty much any piece of hardware, including smartphones. Not to mention what happens to the battery's health after years of use.





Fortunately, in an interview with Android Authority , Soniya Jobanputra, Director of Product Management at Google confirmed in the below statement that this 7 year support will extend to the hardware as well:









This means that users can expect to receive spare repair parts for their devices for up to 7 years after they are released. This is an unprecedented move in the smartphone industry, and it is a testament to Google's commitment to providing its customers with long-term support for their devices.





Google partnered with iFixit last year as its official retailer for repair parts and kits for all Pixel devices, so naturally, we expect that this is where users will be able to purchase any parts needed to extend the life of their Pixels.