The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro's 7 years of software support will also extend to repair parts

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will also get 7 years of repair parts
Yesterday, Google unveiled the newest phones in their Pixel lineup —the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 pro— alongside Android 14, the second generation Pixel Watch 2, and two new Pixel Buds Pro colors. However, among all the excitement, there was one software-related announcement that stirred a lot of discussion: Google will be providing 7 years of software support for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

Naturally, with this revelation came much skepticism about whether a Pixel phone could last as long as it was eligible to receive updates. Wear and tear tends to take a toll on pretty much any piece of hardware, including smartphones. Not to mention what happens to the battery's health after years of use.

Fortunately, in an interview with Android Authority, Soniya Jobanputra, Director of Product Management at Google confirmed in the below statement that this 7 year support will extend to the hardware as well:

Parts will be available for seven years. That’s part of our commitment as we go to the seven years (sic) that we need to make our parts available so you can keep your hardware alive for that long.

This means that users can expect to receive spare repair parts for their devices for up to 7 years after they are released. This is an unprecedented move in the smartphone industry, and it is a testament to Google's commitment to providing its customers with long-term support for their devices.

Google partnered with iFixit last year as its official retailer for repair parts and kits for all Pixel devices, so naturally, we expect that this is where users will be able to purchase any parts needed to extend the life of their Pixels.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are already available for pre-order via the Google Store and several other retailers, and they will be the first Pixel devices to receive 7 years of support. Google has not yet announced how much it will cost to repair Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices after the warranty period has expired, but it is likely that the cost will be comparable to the cost of repairing other Pixel devices.

