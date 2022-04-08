Google follows Apple and Samsung's suit with 'accessible' repairs for Pixel phones





Before getting too excited, owners of Pixel 2 through Pixel 6 Pro devices interested in buying "genuine Google parts" from iFixit (who else?) should keep in mind that will only be possible starting at some point "later this year."





That's obviously frustratingly vague and potentially distant, but for what it's worth, Apple and Samsung have also yet to actually open their official self-repair programs. For Galaxy S20 and S21 families, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7+, that's scheduled to take place "this summer", while DIY enthusiasts with iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series devices in their possession still have no idea how much longer they'll need to wait.









Starting... "soon", you'll be able to find everything from batteries to replacement displays to cameras for your Pixel 2, 2 XL, 3, 3 XL, 3a, 3a XL, 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, 5a 5G, 6, and 6 Pro on iFixit's website , greatly facilitating the most common repairs in the comfort of your own home.





Even better, so-called "iFixit Fix Kits" will also be made available... soon, including essential tools like screwdriver bits and spudgers to make in-warranty and out-of-warranty Pixel self-repairs even easier in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and EU countries where Google -made phones are officially sold.





As "accessible" and safe as Big G aims to make this entire operation, it pretty much goes without saying that you're only advised to try it out (when it launches) if you know exactly what you're doing, and ideally, if you've done something of this nature before. Or, you know, if your broken phone is in such a bad shape anyway that you don't really care if your home repair succeeds or not.



