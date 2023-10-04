Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro amaze with camera upgrades, brightest displays, a thermometer!

Pixel 8

Pixel 8 Pro

Pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon now The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon. The smartphone one of the brightest screens and most impressive cameras. Currently, all colors are available for pre-order. Pre-order at Amazon Google Pixel 8: pre-order at Amazon today The Google Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. Presently, all three color versions of the device are available for pre-order. Pre-order at Amazon Pre-order the Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy and save up to $360 with a trade-in Complete your Google ecosystem with a new Google Pixel Watch 2. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $360 as a trade-in credit. $360 off (90%) Trade-in $39 99 $399 99 Pre-order at BestBuy

New Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro features





Upgraded cameras for better low-light photos, selfies, or zoom shots.

New Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser editing options.

Superbright, up to 2,400 nits Actua displays.

Faster, more frugal Tensor G3 chipset.

chipset. New, up to 1TB storage options.

Thermometer! ( Pixel 8 Pro )





The unique Pixel 8 Pro thermometer feature offers a way to take the temperature of drinks, meals, or foreheads. We asked Google what's the range of the Pixel 8 Pro thermometer and it disclosed the following details:

















Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro prices and launch date





Google kept the price of its 2023 Pixels largely unchanged, but this time around offers higher storage tiers, up to 1TB, which shake up the price range of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro as follows:









Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be available in the US, Canada, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, UK, Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan on October 11. The Theandwill be available in the US, Canada, Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, UK, Australia, India, Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan on October 11. The Pixel 8 preorder deals include a set of Pixel Buds Pro or a Pixel Watch 2 , depending on the region.



Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro design and specs

Brightest screens, new colorways!

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro take the tried and true approach of a Pixel 8 is much smaller and lighter than its predecessor, despite that the difference in screen sizes is just a tenth of an inch. Theand 8 Pro take the tried and true approach of a Gorilla Glass Victus -clad body but with Google's unique camera strip twist on the back where you can rest your finger comfortably while using them with one hand. Theis much smaller and lighter than its predecessor, despite that the difference in screen sizes is just a tenth of an inch.









Actua display: the brightest screens on a Pixel



While the 6.2-inch 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate of the Pixel 8 only shrank by a fraction of an inch, Google's new Actua display line boosts its brightness to 2000 nits, up from the 1400 nits of peak brightness of its predecessor.





Pixel 8 Pro fares even better, as it is a "Super" Actua display with the whopping 2,400 nits of peak brightness making it the brightest Pixel ever and some of the brightest phone display this side of the



The 6.7-inch panel on thefares even better, as it is a "Super" Actua display with the whopping 2,400 nits of peak brightness making it the brightest Pixel ever and some of the brightest phone display this side of the Oppo Find X6 Pro and its 2,500 nits panel. This one remains an LTPO OLED screen, though, meaning it can offer dynamic 1Hz-120Hz display refresh rate, depending on the content shown to save on battery.

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro colors





Bay, Porcelain, and Obsidian ( Pixel 8 Pro )

) Hazel, Rose, and Obsidian (Pixel8)





While both phones share an Obsidian colorway, the Pixel 8 Pro comes also in Bay and Porcelain. As usual, Google saved the less somber colors for the Pixel 8 , offering it in Hazel and a cute Rose hue. Unlike Samsung, it doesn't offer exclusive colors on its website, so those Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro colors can be had anywhere it's available to buy.











Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro camera





The handsets come with upgraded camera sensors, sharing a 50MP 50 MP Octa PD wide camera with 1/1.31" image sensor, 1.2 μm pixel size, and generous ƒ/1.68 aperture. They differ in the ultrawide camera section, though, as the the Pixel 8 Pro has four times the resolution count of the 12MP sensor on the Pixel 8 and can offer more detailed wide-angle images.





Pixel 8 Pro brings to the table is again a 5x optical periscope zoom kit with 48MP sensor underneath. It's not the 50MP one on the Oppo Find X6 Pro but it is still one of the most capable phone zoom cameras, while rumor has it that the The exclusive camera value that thebrings to the table is again a 5x optical periscope zoom kit with 48MP sensor underneath. It's not the 50MP one on the Oppo Find X6 Pro but it is still one of the most capable phone zoom cameras, while rumor has it that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will take the same large-sensor folded zoom optics approach.





New Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro camera features





Upgraded pro-level cameras for better low-light photos, sharper selfies, and zoom photos or videos.

Video Boost technology brings HDR+ and enhanced color grading for professional-looking videos, plus first Night Sight Video (coming at a later date).

Pro controls with advanced camera settings and high-resolution photography.

New Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser editing options.

Macro Focus (new on Pixel 8 )





New Tensor G3 processor and storage





Higher clock count for more powerful peak performance.

15% faster deca-core ARM Mali-715 graphics

10% faster AI TPU

Lower power consumption





The new Google Tensor 3 chipset that powers the Pixel 8 series is, of course, faster than the G2 with its 1x Cortex X3 + 4x Cortex-A715 + 4x Cortex A-510 configuration clocked as follows: The new Google Tensor 3 chipset that powers theseries is, of course, faster than the G2 with its 1x Cortex X3 + 4x Cortex-A715 + 4x Cortex A-510 configuration clocked as follows:





Tensor G3 is Google's first 64 bit-only chipset, just like the



That's not the only story, though. Theis Google's first 64 bit-only chipset, just like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to be for Qualcomm. As for graphics, a 15% faster Mali-G715 GPU is on the block, plus a new custom "Rio" TPU that is more powerful than the 1GHz "Janerio" on Tensor G2. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 level of performance, the While not on thelevel of performance, the Google Tensor G3 should match and even surpass the excellent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that all major 2023 Android flagships are now powered by.

Tensor G3 to the rendering level of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , The 10 generic graphics cores clocked at 890 Hz are unlikely to beat graphics performance records and elevate theto the rendering level of the Apple A17 , or MediaTek Dimensity 9200 but they would be a decent upgrade over the admittedly underpowered graphics of its predecessor that lagged behind in our benchmark tests.





Battery life and charging



