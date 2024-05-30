Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

One of the best mid-rangers, the Pixel 7a, can again be yours for less than $340

It’s been some time since we’ve seen a deeply discounted Pixel 7a. Fortunately, Amazon-owned retailer Woot changed that, bringing us another crazy-good deal on this capable mid-range phone. Right now, you can get the Google phone for just under $340. 

Google Pixel 7a: NOW $159 OFF at Woot!

One of the best mid-range phones, the Google Pixel 7a, is $159 off its price at Woot once again. The phone sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen, a flagship-level camera setup, and an efficient Tensor G2 processor under the hood. With Android 13 out of the box, it gives you a pure and enjoyable Android experience. Get yours for less than $340 while you can.
$159 off (32%)
$339 99
$499
Buy at Woot

Pixel 7: get yours at $199 off on Amazon

The Pixel 7 sports a slightly larger 6.3-inch screen and offers better video quality. Another area where it beats its smaller sibling is on the charging speed front. This handset comes with higher charging speeds, meaning less time on the cord (or the charging pad). If that's something you'd prefer, get the Pixel 7 on Amazon and save $199.
$199 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


In case you’re wondering, this is the best price ever for this impressive Android device that doesn’t require you to jump through hoops (i.e., sign up with a carrier). What’s more, you won’t find this bad boy at the same price anywhere else! So, don’t wait too long and grab yours within the next nine days. Mind you, Woot might remove the deal sooner if supplies run out. 

While the Pixel 7a is nowhere as cheap on Amazon, the world’s largest online merchant offers the Pixel 7 at a pretty decent $199 discount on its MSRP of 599. If you want better video quality, faster charging speeds, and a slightly larger screen real estate to play with, this might be a more appropriate choice for you. 

While it may fall behind its bigger sibling here and there, the Pixel 7a is still one of the best mid-range phones you can buy in 2024. With a great camera, a respectable 6.1-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rates, and Android 13 out of the box, this  Android phone gives you almost everything you need. 

When you think about it, there aren’t many other mid-range phones in that price range with a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide unit. The smartphone is capable of quite a lot in the camera front, giving you very natural-looking photos. Plus, it performs exceptionally even with insufficient lighting. On the front, you have a 13MP selfie camera that’s just as amazing. You can browse the camera samples in our Pixel 7a review for more context.

With the Tensor G2 under the hood, the Pixel 7a is also rather tuned up to the modern era. As you might know, this Google processor focuses on enhanced machine learning instead of raw horsepower. Rounding out the package is а 4,385mAh battery. 

Recommended Stories
The Pixel 8a may be out and about, but at this price, its older relative is definitely the option bargain hunters should go for. Take advantage of Woot’s incredible deal before it disappears.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

