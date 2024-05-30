One of the best mid-rangers, the Pixel 7a, can again be yours for less than $340
It’s been some time since we’ve seen a deeply discounted Pixel 7a. Fortunately, Amazon-owned retailer Woot changed that, bringing us another crazy-good deal on this capable mid-range phone. Right now, you can get the Google phone for just under $340.
In case you’re wondering, this is the best price ever for this impressive Android device that doesn’t require you to jump through hoops (i.e., sign up with a carrier). What’s more, you won’t find this bad boy at the same price anywhere else! So, don’t wait too long and grab yours within the next nine days. Mind you, Woot might remove the deal sooner if supplies run out.
While it may fall behind its bigger sibling here and there, the Pixel 7a is still one of the best mid-range phones you can buy in 2024. With a great camera, a respectable 6.1-inch OLED display with 90Hz refresh rates, and Android 13 out of the box, this Android phone gives you almost everything you need.
With the Tensor G2 under the hood, the Pixel 7a is also rather tuned up to the modern era. As you might know, this Google processor focuses on enhanced machine learning instead of raw horsepower. Rounding out the package is а 4,385mAh battery.
The Pixel 8a may be out and about, but at this price, its older relative is definitely the option bargain hunters should go for. Take advantage of Woot’s incredible deal before it disappears.
While the Pixel 7a is nowhere as cheap on Amazon, the world’s largest online merchant offers the Pixel 7 at a pretty decent $199 discount on its MSRP of 599. If you want better video quality, faster charging speeds, and a slightly larger screen real estate to play with, this might be a more appropriate choice for you.
When you think about it, there aren’t many other mid-range phones in that price range with a 64MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide unit. The smartphone is capable of quite a lot in the camera front, giving you very natural-looking photos. Plus, it performs exceptionally even with insufficient lighting. On the front, you have a 13MP selfie camera that’s just as amazing. You can browse the camera samples in our Pixel 7a review for more context.
