You can buy a new Pixel 6a for only $149 from Google; here is how you can do it!

Now that the Google Pixel 6a is available for pre-order (with deliveries starting next Thursday, July 28th), Google is doing whatever it can to get you to buy one. One way that the company is trying to make it easier to pick up its latest Pixel is by increasing the value of some older Pixel models that are being used as a trade-in. The maximum trade-in value is $300 toward the purchase of all Pixel 3a models available from the Google Store including the unlocked variant and carrier-locked models for AT&T, Google Fi, and Verizon.





The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, released in 2019, are the oldest models eligible for the $300 although you should be aware that to get the maximum trade-in value, the device you are giving up must be in the best possible condition. The jacked-up trade-in values for the Pixel 6a are good until Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT, just before the phone is released on July 28th.











The Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with an old-school 60Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The Google Tensor chipset powers the phone which features 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. There is a 12.2MP primary camera on the rear along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper. The front-facing camera weighs in at 8MP. A 4410mAh battery keeps the lights on.

Pixel 6a has an IP67 rating which means that the phone is protected from dust and can be submerged in up to 1 meter (3 feet, 3 inches) of clear water for as long as 30 minutes. Color options include Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal.





If you're lucky enough to have a trade-in valued at $300, you'll be paying just $149 for the Pixel 6a, a deal too good to pass up. There is one caveat. The Verizon variant includes support for super-fast and hard to find mmWave 5G which adds $50 to the price.





To reiterate, the regular price of the Pixel 6a is $449 except at Verizon where it is $499. If you want to take advantage of these trade-in prices, remember, the clock is ticking.

