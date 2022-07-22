 You can buy a new Pixel 6a for only $149 from Google; here is how you can do it! - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra!

You can buy a new Pixel 6a for only $149 from Google; here is how you can do it!

Android Deals Google
@wolfcallsputs
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
pixel trade in prices rise for pixel 6a
Now that the Google Pixel 6a is available for pre-order (with deliveries starting next Thursday, July 28th), Google is doing whatever it can to get you to buy one. One way that the company is trying to make it easier to pick up its latest Pixel is by increasing the value of some older Pixel models that are being used as a trade-in. The maximum trade-in value is $300 toward the purchase of all Pixel 3a models available from the Google Store including the unlocked variant and carrier-locked models for AT&T, Google Fi, and Verizon.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, released in 2019, are the oldest models eligible for the $300 although you should be aware that to get the maximum trade-in value, the device you are giving up must be in the best possible condition. The jacked-up trade-in values for the Pixel 6a are good until Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT, just before the phone is released on July 28th.


Trade-InStoragePixel 6a
Pixel 6
Pixel 3
64GB$85$32

128GB$100
$47
Pixel 3XL
64GB$100$64

128GB$110$74
Pixel 3a
64GB$300$47
Pixel 3a XL
64GB$300$68
Pixel 4
64GB$290$111

128GB$300$121
Pixel 4 XL
64GB$290$142

128GB$300$152
Pixel 4a
128GB
$300$84
Pixel 4a 5G
128GB$300$84
Pixel 5
128GB$300$347
Pixel 5a
128GB$300$200

The Google Pixel 6a features a 6.1-inch OLED display with an old-school 60Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The Google Tensor chipset powers the phone which features 6GB of memory and 128GB of storage. There is a 12.2MP primary camera on the rear along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle snapper. The front-facing camera weighs in at 8MP. A 4410mAh battery keeps the lights on.

Pre-order the Google Pixel 6a

Get the Google Pixel 6a with a preorder bonus

Preorder your Google Pixel 6a in Chalk, Charcoal, or Sage colors, and receive a free Pixel Buds A Series kit with Google's best 2022 midranger. The Pixel 6a will be released on July 28, but those who preorder early are likely to get their phones shipped before that.
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

The noise-canceling Google Pixel Buds Pro are now up for preorder with your Pixel 6a

You can now preorder the Google Pixel Buds Pro to go with your favorite Pixel 6a color. The first major effort to create Pro earbuds resulted in Pixel Buds with Active Noise Cancellation and a whopping 11 hours of battery life on a charge.
Pre-order at Amazon

Pixel 6a has an IP67 rating which means that the phone is protected from dust and can be submerged in up to 1 meter (3 feet, 3 inches) of clear water for as long as 30 minutes. Color options include Sage, Chalk, and Charcoal.

If you're lucky enough to have a trade-in valued at $300, you'll be paying just $149 for the Pixel 6a, a deal too good to pass up. There is one caveat. The Verizon variant includes support for super-fast and hard to find mmWave 5G which adds $50 to the price.

To reiterate, the regular price of the Pixel 6a is $449 except at Verizon where it is $499. If you want to take advantage of these trade-in prices, remember, the clock is ticking.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Google Pixel 6a deals and preorder gifts
Best Google Pixel 6a deals and preorder gifts
Facebook starts rolling out chronologically ordered Feeds
Facebook starts rolling out chronologically ordered Feeds
Motorola to beat Samsung to the punch by unveiling RAZR 3 on August 2nd
Motorola to beat Samsung to the punch by unveiling RAZR 3 on August 2nd
Wild rumor has Huawei using a 14nm Kirin 9100 chip for 2023 P60 flagship
Wild rumor has Huawei using a 14nm Kirin 9100 chip for 2023 P60 flagship
WhatsApp adds ability to transfer chat history and more from Android to iPhone (and vice versa)
WhatsApp adds ability to transfer chat history and more from Android to iPhone (and vice versa)
Don't buy the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6a until you see this video from Google
Don't buy the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6a until you see this video from Google

Popular stories

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
Leaked iPhone 14 Pro Max schematic points to a thicker and wider phone than 13 Pro Max
Leaked iPhone 14 Pro Max schematic points to a thicker and wider phone than 13 Pro Max
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless