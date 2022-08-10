Useful new Pixel 6a photo feature now available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
1
Last month we told you about a new photography feature that was available to Pixel 6a users out of the box. It is part of the Magic Eraser which allows Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a users to remove unwanted people, animals, and things from a photo. Called Camouflage, the new tool can be employed when the Magic Eraser can't fully erase a distracting item in the background of a photo.
What Camouflage does is change the color and the shading of a particular object so that it blends into the background rather than stand out like a sore thumb. The exciting news is that those with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro now have Camouflage along with the Pixel 6a. It works on any picture including those from your camera roll, screenshots, and downloads. You can find Camouflage in the Pixel camera app by selecting a photo and tapping Edit > Tools > Magic Eraser > Camouflage.
With the new Camouflage feature, Pixel 6 series users can change the color of a distracting item in the background of a photo
Looking for an example, we took a photo of an oven door and while it is not a compelling subject, you still might be distracted by the bright red Coca-Cola carton sticking out on the lower left corner of the photo. Now with the understanding that this photo is not a candidate to win any kind of award for photography, let's say that we wanted to focus your attention on the oven and not the corner of that red box. So after using Camouflage, the box is greyed out making it less noticeable.
The AI capabilities of the Google Tensor chip change the color of the distracting item so that it will blend into the background. If you own a Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro, open the camera app, fire up the camera, and test out Camouflage for yourself. It's the little features like this from Google that endear the Pixel line to many consumers.
Things that are NOT allowed: