Useful new Pixel 6a photo feature now available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro





What Camouflage does is change the color and the shading of a particular object so that it blends into the background rather than stand out like a sore thumb. The exciting news is that those with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro now have Camouflage along with the Pixel 6a. It works on any picture including those from your camera roll, screenshots, and downloads. You can find Camouflage in the Pixel camera app by selecting a photo and tapping Edit > Tools > Magic Eraser > Camouflage .





Looking for an example, we took a photo of an oven door and while it is not a compelling subject, you still might be distracted by the bright red Coca-Cola carton sticking out on the lower left corner of the photo. Now with the understanding that this photo is not a candidate to win any kind of award for photography, let's say that we wanted to focus your attention on the oven and not the corner of that red box. So after using Camouflage, the box is greyed out making it less noticeable.



