 Useful new Pixel 6a photo feature now available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Useful new Pixel 6a photo feature now available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Android Google Camera
Useful new Pixel 6a photo feature now available on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Last month we told you about a new photography feature that was available to Pixel 6a users out of the box. It is part of the Magic Eraser which allows Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a users to remove unwanted people, animals, and things from a photo. Called Camouflage, the new tool can be employed when the Magic Eraser can't fully erase a distracting item in the background of a photo.

What Camouflage does is change the color and the shading of a particular object so that it blends into the background rather than stand out like a sore thumb. The exciting news is that those with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro now have Camouflage along with the Pixel 6a. It works on any picture including those from your camera roll, screenshots, and downloads. You can find Camouflage in the Pixel camera app by selecting a photo and tapping Edit > Tools > Magic Eraser > Camouflage.

Looking for an example, we took a photo of an oven door and while it is not a compelling subject, you still might be distracted by the bright red Coca-Cola carton sticking out on the lower left corner of the photo. Now with the understanding that this photo is not a candidate to win any kind of award for photography, let's say that we wanted to focus your attention on the oven and not the corner of that red box. So after using Camouflage, the box is greyed out making it less noticeable.

The AI capabilities of the Google Tensor chip change the color of the distracting item so that it will blend into the background. If you own a Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro, open the camera app, fire up the camera, and test out Camouflage for yourself. It's the little features like this from Google that endear the Pixel line to many consumers.
Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung's idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
T-Mobile has a new device up its sleeve to handle 'consistently high' 5G Home Internet demand
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: final H1 2022 5G test results are in... and they're pretty great
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into "hardware coma"; Pixel 6A security issues
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Installing Android 13 beta 4.1 fixes the fingerprint scanners on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro
