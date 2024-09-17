The Pixel 7 Pro gets even heftier 56% discount on Amazon — act fast and save now

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Google makes some of the best phones on the market, but because of that, its handsets are also far from budget-friendly. But we are happy to share that one of Google's ex-flagship phones can be yours at a bonkers 56% discount right now, and all you need to do is pull the trigger on this deal.

The phone we're talking about is the Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage, which is on sale for a whopping $559 off its price on Amazon and you can get one for under $450. A few weeks ago, the phone enjoyed a $540 (54%) price cut, meaning the current discount is even better than the previous one. Given how awesome this bad boy is, we suggest acting fast and pulling the trigger on this offer now, while you can score it at such a massive price cut.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB: Save $559!

Amazon is offering the Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage at a sweet $559 discount, letting you get one for under $450. The phone offers great performance, takes beautiful photos and is a real bang for your buck right now. So, don't waste time and save today!
$559 off (56%)
Buy at Amazon


Boasting an AI-powered Tensor G2 SoC and 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 Pro still packs a punch and can handle most tasks, including games, with ease. Additionally, like a true Pixel phone, this fella comes with Google's software magic and takes incredible photos with its 50 MP main camera and 10.8 MP snapper for selfies. Moreover, it can record clips in 4K at 60 fps.

As for battery life, its 5,000mAh power cell has enough juice to last you the whole day, and it can be fully charged in just 1 hour and 37 minutes with a 23W charger.

Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro is still a top choice and is just unmissable at its massive discount on Amazon. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro at a heavily discounted price now!
