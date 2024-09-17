The Pixel 7 Pro gets even heftier 56% discount on Amazon — act fast and save now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Google makes some of the best phones on the market, but because of that, its handsets are also far from budget-friendly. But we are happy to share that one of Google's ex-flagship phones can be yours at a bonkers 56% discount right now, and all you need to do is pull the trigger on this deal.
The phone we're talking about is the Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage, which is on sale for a whopping $559 off its price on Amazon and you can get one for under $450. A few weeks ago, the phone enjoyed a $540 (54%) price cut, meaning the current discount is even better than the previous one. Given how awesome this bad boy is, we suggest acting fast and pulling the trigger on this offer now, while you can score it at such a massive price cut.
Boasting an AI-powered Tensor G2 SoC and 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 Pro still packs a punch and can handle most tasks, including games, with ease. Additionally, like a true Pixel phone, this fella comes with Google's software magic and takes incredible photos with its 50 MP main camera and 10.8 MP snapper for selfies. Moreover, it can record clips in 4K at 60 fps.
As for battery life, its 5,000mAh power cell has enough juice to last you the whole day, and it can be fully charged in just 1 hour and 37 minutes with a 23W charger.
The phone we're talking about is the Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage, which is on sale for a whopping $559 off its price on Amazon and you can get one for under $450. A few weeks ago, the phone enjoyed a $540 (54%) price cut, meaning the current discount is even better than the previous one. Given how awesome this bad boy is, we suggest acting fast and pulling the trigger on this offer now, while you can score it at such a massive price cut.
Boasting an AI-powered Tensor G2 SoC and 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 Pro still packs a punch and can handle most tasks, including games, with ease. Additionally, like a true Pixel phone, this fella comes with Google's software magic and takes incredible photos with its 50 MP main camera and 10.8 MP snapper for selfies. Moreover, it can record clips in 4K at 60 fps.
As for battery life, its 5,000mAh power cell has enough juice to last you the whole day, and it can be fully charged in just 1 hour and 37 minutes with a 23W charger.
Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro is still a top choice and is just unmissable at its massive discount on Amazon. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro at a heavily discounted price now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
17 Sep, 2024The Pixel 7 Pro gets even heftier 56% discount on Amazon — act fast and save now
13 Sep, 2024The 256GB Pixel 7 continues to sell like hot cakes at this huge $319 discount
09 Sep, 2024The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
07 Sep, 2024The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
03 Sep, 2024The Pixel 7 Pro is 54% off on Amazon and sells like hot cakes
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: