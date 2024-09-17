The Pixel 7 Pro gets even heftier 56% discount on Amazon — act fast and save now

Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB: Save $559! Amazon is offering the Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage at a sweet $559 discount, letting you get one for under $450. The phone offers great performance, takes beautiful photos and is a real bang for your buck right now. So, don't waste time and save today! $559 off (56%) Buy at Amazon

Boasting an AI-powered Tensor G2 SoC and 12GB of RAM, thestill packs a punch and can handle most tasks, including games, with ease. Additionally, like a true Pixel phone, this fella comes with Google's software magic and takes incredible photos with its 50 MP main camera and 10.8 MP snapper for selfies. Moreover, it can record clips in 4K at 60 fps.As for battery life, its 5,000mAh power cell has enough juice to last you the whole day, and it can be fully charged in just 1 hour and 37 minutes with a 23W charger.Overall, theis still a top choice and is just unmissable at its massive discount on Amazon. So, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and get a brand-newat a heavily discounted price now!