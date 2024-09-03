The Pixel 7 Pro is 54% off on Amazon and sells like hot cakes
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's latest and greatest phones may be from the Pixel 9 lineup; however, they are far from affordable. So, if you're on a budget and looking for a new Pixel phone, you're probably considering one of Google's older models, like the Pixel 7 Pro, which is heavily discounted on Amazon.
The Pixel 7 Pro may be advancing in age, but it still packs a punch. It's powered by a Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM, delivering fast performance. In other words, the phone can deal with day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos as well as running demanding games without any hiccups.
Being a high-end Pixel phone, this handsome fella is still one of the best smartphones for taking pictures. It supports Google's image-processing magic and boasts a 50MP main camera and a 10.8MP selfie snapper. It can also capture videos in 4K at 60 fps.
All in all, the Pixel 7 Pro is still worth every penny. Furthermore, the phone is just irresistible at its current price on Amazon. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button in this article and save on a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro now!
Yep, the 256GB version of this once-upon-a-time flagship phone in Obsidian color is available for a whopping 54% off its original price, letting you save $540 and score a unit for under $460. Act fast, though, as you never know when Amazon will decide to return the handset to its usual cost. A few weeks ago, we shared that the one in Hazel color is discounted by 53%, but now the Obsidian color option is the better buy.
In addition, it offers reliable all-day battery life thanks to its 5,000mAh power cell and can reach a full charge in just 1 hour and 37 minutes when using a 23W charger.
