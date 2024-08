At 53% off, the Pixel 7 Pro 256GB becomes the phone to get if you need more storage space

Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB: Save $530! Amazon is selling the Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage at a whopping $530 discount. In other words, you can snag a unit for under $469, making this deal truly unmissable! Act fast and save on this powerful phone today! $530 off (53%) Buy at Amazon



While an older phone, the Pixel 7 Pro still packs a punch thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. It should be able to deal with any task and game you throw its way.



But you aren't buying a Pixel phone for its performance; you are buying it for its incredible camera capabilities. And, oh boy, this fella takes gorgeous pictures indeed. It packs a 50MP main camera and a 10.8MP selfie snapper, and supports



The phone also has good battery life, with the 5,000 mAh power cell delivering enough power for the whole day. As for charging speeds, you should get a full battery in about an hour and 37 minutes when using a 23W charger.



Overall, the Pixel 7 Pro is a real bargain right now. After all, you are getting one of the While an older phone, thestill packs a punch thanks to its AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. It should be able to deal with any task and game you throw its way.But you aren't buying a Pixel phone for its performance; you are buying it for its incredible camera capabilities. And, oh boy, this fella takes gorgeous pictures indeed. It packs a 50MP main camera and a 10.8MP selfie snapper, and supports Google 's famous image processing magic. Additionally, it can capture videos in 4K at 60 fps.The phone also has good battery life, with the 5,000 mAh power cell delivering enough power for the whole day. As for charging speeds, you should get a full battery in about an hour and 37 minutes when using a 23W charger.Overall, theis a real bargain right now. After all, you are getting one of the best phones on the market at a jaw-dropping $530 discount. That's why our advice is not to waste time and snag this gem at a heavily discounted price today!

We recently shared that the Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB of storage is discounted by a whopping $460 on Amazon , slashing a whole 51% off the phone's price. But if you think that 128GB of storage space won't be enough for all your pictures and videos, you'll be happy to learn that the 256GB model is also heavily discounted on Amazon right now.The phone is enjoying a massive 53% price cut — yep, even bigger than the one on the 128GB variant — and can be yours for $530 off its price. In other words, you can snatch a unit for under $470 if you don't dilly-dally and save while you can!