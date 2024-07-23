The Pixel 7 Pro becomes the phone of your dreams with this massive 51% discount on Amazon
Forget the Pixel 8 Pro; the Pixel 7 Pro is the Pro Pixel phone to go for! Not because it's better than Google's current flagship, but because it's cheaper. Way way cheaper.
Right now, Amazon is selling the 128GB version of the Pixel 7 Pro at a bonkers $460 discount, which translates into a whopping 51% off. This allows you to scoop up a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro for under $440, which is just unbelievable! Sadly, we don't know how long this offer will stay up for grabs, so we suggest taking advantage of it today while it's still available.
The Pixel 7 Pro may be an older model, but it still puts quite a lot on the table, making it just unmissable at its current price. For starters, the AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM on board, allow it to deliver fast performance and handle any task with ease.
Furthermore, as a true Pixel phone, this fella takes incredible photos thanks to Google's image processing magic and its 50MP main camera and 10.8MP snapper for selfies. Additionally, it can capture videos at 4K at 60 fps.
So, all in all, the Pixel 7 Pro is an absolute steal at its current discounted price on Amazon. Therefore, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag yours for less now while you still can!
Battery-wise, the 5,000 mAh power cell on deck offers good battery life and should last you all day without needing a recharge. And when it does run out, the 23W wired charger can top it up in about an hour and 37 minutes.
