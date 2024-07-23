Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Last days to pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings.
Jul 24, Wed, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The Pixel 7 Pro becomes the phone of your dreams with this massive 51% discount on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 7 Pro becomes the phone of your dreams with this massive 51% discount on Amazon
Forget the Pixel 8 Pro; the Pixel 7 Pro is the Pro Pixel phone to go for! Not because it's better than Google's current flagship, but because it's cheaper. Way way cheaper.

Right now, Amazon is selling the 128GB version of the Pixel 7 Pro at a bonkers $460 discount, which translates into a whopping 51% off. This allows you to scoop up a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro for under $440, which is just unbelievable! Sadly, we don't know how long this offer will stay up for grabs, so we suggest taking advantage of it today while it's still available.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB: Save $460!

Amazon is selling the Pixel 7 Pro with 128GB of storage for a whopping $460 off its price. This allows you to snag a unit for under $440, making this deal just unmissable! Act fast and get this amazing phone at a heavily discounted price today!
$460 off (51%)
Buy at Amazon


The Pixel 7 Pro may be an older model, but it still puts quite a lot on the table, making it just unmissable at its current price. For starters, the AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset and 12GB of RAM on board, allow it to deliver fast performance and handle any task with ease.

Furthermore, as a true Pixel phone, this fella takes incredible photos thanks to Google's image processing magic and its 50MP main camera and 10.8MP snapper for selfies. Additionally, it can capture videos at 4K at 60 fps.

Battery-wise, the 5,000 mAh power cell on deck offers good battery life and should last you all day without needing a recharge. And when it does run out, the 23W wired charger can top it up in about an hour and 37 minutes.

So, all in all, the Pixel 7 Pro is an absolute steal at its current discounted price on Amazon. Therefore, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and snag yours for less now while you still can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
T-Mobile wants to scoop up another company to reach more US households
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy
FCC calls out T-Mobile for Metro’s new phone unlocking policy

Latest News

The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
The super-loud JBL Xtreme 3 is once again $150 off at Walmart
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Nubia starts teasing the camera-centric Z60S Pro, key specs leaked
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
Hands-on photos of Pixel 9 Pro XL reveal new cutting-edge modem and 16GB of RAM
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
How to customize your Home Screen icons with the iOS 18 beta installed
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
Upcoming MediaTek non-flagship Dimensity chip beats the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in benchmark test
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
In the U.S., Samsung will no longer preload the Samsung Messages app on Galaxy devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless