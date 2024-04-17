Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

It's Open Season on the Pixel 7 after a gorgeous $199 discount on Amazon

By
Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It's Open Season on the Pixel 7 after a gorgeous $199 discount on Amazon
We recently shared that the Pixel 7 Pro was discounted by a whopping $491 on Amazon. In addition to that, the Pixel 7a was available at its lowest price. But these two aren't the only phones from the Pixel 7 series that the retailer has on sale at the moment.

The Snow-colored Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage space is also available at a sweet discount. Amazon has this handsome fella on sale for $199 off its price, allowing you to snag one at a gorgeous 33% price cut. You should act fast, though, as this offer has been available for a few weeks and may expire soon. Given that this bad boy is available at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen it, it would be a shame if you missed out on this opportunity to save big time on this gorgeous phone.

Google Pixel 7, 128GB (Snow): Save $199 on Amazon!

The Google Pixel 7 in Snow is now available for 33% off its price on Amazon. The phone has a 6.3-inch OLED display and is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, giving you a solid performance. Furthermore, there is a 50MP camera on board that takes gorgeous photos. The Pixel 7 is a real bargain, so save on one today!
$199 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset and with 8GB of RAM on board, the Pixel 7 delivers solid performance and can handle daily tasks like browsing the web without hiccups. It can also run heavy titles like Genshin Impact without issues.

Being a true Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 supports Google's software magic and takes gorgeous photos with its 50 MP main camera. It can also shoot stunning videos at 4K at 60fps. Additionally, the Pixel 7 boasts a 4,355mAh power cell, providing all-day battery life. It also supports fast charging, capable of reaching 50% in just 30 minutes when using a 30W charger.

Overall, the Pixel 7 is still a real bang for your buck with its great performance, nice cameras, and good battery life. So act fast and get one through this deal now before it's too late and the offer expires!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Even longtime T-Mobile customers will have to put up with slow internet speed policy
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat
T-Mobile will soon have another reason to gloat

Latest News

A rumored OnePlus flip foldable with a telephoto lens could be in the works
A rumored OnePlus flip foldable with a telephoto lens could be in the works
Amazon Music takes on Spotify with Maestro, an AI-powered playlist generator
Amazon Music takes on Spotify with Maestro, an AI-powered playlist generator
This T-Mobile customer got a $143,442.74 bill after a three-week Switzerland vacation
This T-Mobile customer got a $143,442.74 bill after a three-week Switzerland vacation
Google Maps update improves Android Auto navigation experience with 3D building syncing
Google Maps update improves Android Auto navigation experience with 3D building syncing
Phone manufacturer Transsion remains red hot in the global marketplace
Phone manufacturer Transsion remains red hot in the global marketplace
Google says trigger-happy "Circle to Search" will be improved and Search and Lens results merged
Google says trigger-happy "Circle to Search" will be improved and Search and Lens results merged
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless