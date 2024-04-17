It's Open Season on the Pixel 7 after a gorgeous $199 discount on Amazon

Up Next:
We recently shared that the Pixel 7 Pro was discounted by a whopping $491 on Amazon. In addition to that, the Pixel 7a was available at its lowest price. But these two aren't the only phones from the Pixel 7 series that the retailer has on sale at the moment.
The Snow-colored Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage space is also available at a sweet discount. Amazon has this handsome fella on sale for $199 off its price, allowing you to snag one at a gorgeous 33% price cut. You should act fast, though, as this offer has been available for a few weeks and may expire soon. Given that this bad boy is available at one of the lowest prices we've ever seen it, it would be a shame if you missed out on this opportunity to save big time on this gorgeous phone.
Powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset and with 8GB of RAM on board, the Pixel 7 delivers solid performance and can handle daily tasks like browsing the web without hiccups. It can also run heavy titles like Genshin Impact without issues.
Being a true Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 supports Google's software magic and takes gorgeous photos with its 50 MP main camera. It can also shoot stunning videos at 4K at 60fps. Additionally, the Pixel 7 boasts a 4,355mAh power cell, providing all-day battery life. It also supports fast charging, capable of reaching 50% in just 30 minutes when using a 30W charger.
Overall, the Pixel 7 is still a real bang for your buck with its great performance, nice cameras, and good battery life. So act fast and get one through this deal now before it's too late and the offer expires!
