TikTok floods the app with updates, proving it’s not going anywhere fast
Big and small improvements across the board to keep users hooked and engaged.
It’s one of those days where TikTok just drops a whole bunch of stuff at once. New tools, new features, and big updates are rolling out all at once – some aimed at teens and families, others focused on creators, and a few that touch on overall digital well-being. Basically, if you use TikTok in any way, there’s probably something in here for you.
Let’s kick things off with the teen and family side of things. TikTok is beefing up its Family Pairing setup with features that give parents better visibility into what their teens are doing on the app – without totally killing their vibe (maybe).
One big change? Parents will now get automatic alerts when their teen posts content (like videos, stories or photos) that’s visible to others. It’s a move meant to spark conversations, not control them. But whether that is how it will work, depends on more than just a setting inside an app, right?
Parents now have more ways to monitor their teens' behavior.
Parents will also get a clearer look at the privacy settings their teen chooses – things like whether downloads are allowed for their videos or if their following list is public.
And with the Manage Topics feature, teens can already fine-tune what kinds of content show up in their feed, but now parents will be able to see which topics their teen is engaging with, too. These include stuff like Sports, Nature, Creative Arts, and Travel – more than 10 popular categories in total.
Now onto something brand new: Well-being Missions. These are short, feel-good challenges designed to help users develop better digital habits over time. Complete a mission, earn a badge and maybe build a healthier relationship with your screen along the way. TikTok is also working on a more unified in-app experience focused entirely on digital well-being, bringing tools and resources together in one easy place.
Well-being Missions are now part of the TikTok experience.
But it’s not just about users – creators are getting a bunch of new tools, too. Here is what is new for them:
- Creator Care Mode: Think of it as a better comment filter that helps block out the worst stuff.
- LIVE mute feature: Creators can now bulk mute words, phrases, or even emojis while going live.
- Content Check Lite: This tool lets creators pre-check if their content might get blocked from the For You feed before they post it.
- Creator Inbox: A new, cleaner way to handle DMs more efficiently.
- Creator Chat Room: Lets creators chat directly with eligible followers.
The features above are available for creators on the platform.
And if you’ve heard of Footnotes, that feature is officially expanding – kind of. It’s still limited to a pilot program in the US, but it’s picking up steam. Footnotes let users add context to videos, and now, the US community can see and rate those notes.
Footnotes works a lot like Meta’s Community Notes, which gives users a way to add helpful context to posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads to keep everyone better informed.
About 80,000 US users have qualified to contribute so far. To join, you need to be in the US, have had your account for at least 6 months, and stay clear of any recent Community Guidelines violations. Applications are still open, and TikTok expects even more users to join soon.
So yeah, that’s a lot. Whether you’re scrolling, posting, parenting, or creating – TikTok’s dropping something for everyone today. Because let’s face it, the platform only works when both sides are happy.
And while TikTok still isn’t completely out of the woods in the US (with the possible ban still looming), this wave of features – many focused specifically on US users – suggests the company might be feeling more optimistic behind the scenes. Maybe they know something we don’t yet.
