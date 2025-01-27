Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
The upcoming OnePlus Open 2 makes the thinnest iPad Pro look chunky

OnePlus Oppo
A close-up of a sharpened pencil tip aligned perfectly with the edge of a smartphone.
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is preparing to unveil its next-gen foldable, the Find N5, which doubles as the base for the upcoming OnePlus Open 2. These devices are basically twins, so any hype surrounding one usually spills over to the other. With the February launch just around the corner, Oppo has been teasing what’s to come.

It’s already teased to be the world’s thinnest foldable, and now we’re getting another look at just how slim it is – this time, compared to one of the sleekest tablets on the market.

The new foldable has been compared to the latest iPad Pro M4 (2024), which comes in at just 5.1 mm thick. Billy Zhang, Oppo’s President of Overseas Marketing, shared this comparison on social media, boasting that the company’s engineering team has pushed the limits to deliver the best experience, whether the device is folded or open.


Hands-on photos of the device have also surfaced, showing off its impressively slim profile once again. The upcoming Oppo Find N5 could measure under 4 mm when unfolded, which means it would dethrone Honor’s Magic V3, which currently holds the title of the world’s thinnest foldable at 4.4 mm when unfolded.

Hands-on photos of the upcoming Oppo Find N5. | Image credit – Tech Home/X

Oppo drawing comparisons to an Apple tablet isn’t exactly surprising – the company loves making these kinds of analogies with Apple. And with the Find N5 foldable, Oppo is aiming for both smartphone and tablet markets, pushing the idea that you don’t need to buy an iPad when you can get a device that’s both in one sleek package.

However, the upcoming foldable isn’t just impressively thin; it’s also tackling a major flaw from the current generation: no wireless charging. That’s right, the OnePlus Open 2 has already been confirmed to support fast 50W wireless charging. On top of that, it might pack a much larger battery, jumping to 5900 mAh compared to the 4800 mAh found in the Find N3 and the original OnePlus Open.

Under the hood, it’s expected to run on the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, ensuring top-tier performance. The camera setup is also getting an upgrade, with a triple 50 MP array on the back, while the front cameras stick with 32 MP and 20 MP sensors. Altogether, the foldable phone market is about to get a serious new player. If you’re considering this form factor, the OnePlus Open 2 or Oppo Find N5 should definitely be on your radar.

Just like its predecessor, the OnePlus Open 2 is likely to be the global version of the Oppo Find N5. While the OnePlus model is expected to roll out in the US and Europe and select Asian markets, the Find N5 will likely target China and nearby regions.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless