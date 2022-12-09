Inno Day 2022 set for next week, when Oppo will unveil its latest foldable smartphones
Oppo’s Inno Day has been an annual occurrence ever since 2019, when it unveiled the first Oppo Watch. Last year, it showcased a slew of advancements, among which was its first foldable phone – the Find N. And this year, we might be in store for two sequels!
The Oppo Find N2 and N2 Flip, intended as worldwide rivals to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Flip respectively, will be officially revealed during the event on the 14th of December, and on the very next day, they will become available for purchase in China.
With the Find N2 being a successor to the first compact foldable with a barely visible crease, and the N2 Flip – a brand new type of foldable for Oppo, it’s no wonder that both phones have been running in the rumor mill for a while now.
The teaser image that Oppo released for the Find N2 and N2 Flip.
What can we expect from the Oppo Find N2?
Now, as of the time being, we only have a teaser image to go on for facts, as Oppo has not gone on record about specs. We know that the phone will have flat sides, we can expect further improvements regarding the hinge, and we know that it will feature a triple camera setup.
But what else? Well, here’s what rumors are suggesting:
As noted above, we’ve already seen a triple-camera setup from the teaser images, so here’s what is suspected it will consist of:
This is an iteration of last year’s versatile setup, but it seems Oppo is upping the quality. The Find N had a 50MP main camera, but lower-res ultrawide and telephoto shooters, respectively. The front-facing camera was still capable of 32MP, though.
- 7.1” screen on the inside and 5.54” for the outside, both AMOLED and capable of a 120Hz refresh rate
- Snapdragon’s 8+ Gen 1 SoC; some reports suggest it’s clocked lower to conserve power
- Up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
- 4520mAh of battery capacity
- Up to 67W fast charging
- 50MP primary camera, powered by Sony IMX890
- 48MP ultrawide with a Sony IMX581 sensor
- 32MP telephoto, utilizing the IMX709 from Sony
- 32MP front-facing, hole-punch style front-facing camers on both sides
Leaked renders of the Oppo Find N2, rumored to be available in Black, White and Purple.
What can we expect from the Oppo Find N2 Flip?
Rumors are suggesting that the N2 Flip will be more affordable than its sibling. At the start of December, we managed to get an early preview of the phone, thanks to a leaked video of the N2 Flip in action.
While the phone was either a prototype or had a very rudimentary case on, we still managed to note some details. The external display on the N2 Flip seems ginormous, especially when compared to that of the Galaxy Z Flip.
The screen is also positioned vertically, which allows for a more traditional — as in again, vertical — placement of the dual-camera setup, as we can observe on the leaked footage. Oppo seems to be aiming for a balance between the Razr 3’s huge display and the smaller one found on Samsung foldables.
With this being Oppo’s first clamshell-style folding phone, there's a lot of talk about what could be expected of it. Here is a an overview of the most notable rumors:
In the marketing materials that Oppo has released, we saw the N2 Flip in black and purple, so the only color missing when compared to the Find N2 is white. Naturally, more colors could very well become unveiled during the Inno Day event, so stay tuned.
- A 6.8” internal AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch selfie shooter
- A 3,2” OLED panel for the outer screen, capable of 60Hz refresh rates
- Equipped with the MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9200, released last month
- RAM ranging from 8GB to 12GB
- Internal storage of either 128GB or 256GB
- 4,300mAh of battery capacity
- Up to 44W fast-charging
Footage from the leaked video, featuring the Find N2 Flip.
What about a new image processor?
Oppo posted an interesting teaser via Twitter, which seems to be hinting at a release of a new chip. This is likely going to be a descendant to its MariSilicon X image sensor from last year, which served to improve image quality through powerful AI operations.
Exciting new tech is on the horizon. #OPPOINNODay— OPPO (@oppo) December 8, 2022
Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/wJs2MKhF6Y
The chip was primarily featured in smartphones like in the Find X5 Pro, where it delivered impressive camera performance. Last time around, Oppo missed the opportunity to incorporate the MariSilicon X in its foldables, but maybe it found a way to do so with the N2, as some rumors suggest.
How to watch Oppo’s Inno Day 2022 live?
If you are interested in watching Inno Day unfold, you can do that from the comfort of your home. The company will stream both days on December 14th and 15th via its official website, starting from 03 AM CET/8 AM GMT (2 AM UK time).
The theme for this year’s Inno Day is “Empowering a Better Future”. While us techies are most excited about seeing Oppo’s latest foldables, the company's Smart Initiatives include entertainment, productivity, health and learning too, so we will likely see other announcements as well.
Renders of the N2 smartphones from a promo video, shared by Oppo.
Last year, Oppo showcased advancements in under-screen camera displays, a Digital Human AI assistant, and even a high-power RC car that users can control via 5G. It would be very intriguing to see how Oppo steps up its game for this year’s event.
Oppo has already taken opportunities left and right to hype-up the event. Earlier today, a promo video of the new smartphones made its way on Twitter, and we’ll likely get to see more info and images as the Inno Day date of December 14 approaches.
