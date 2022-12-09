Inno Day 2022 set for next week, when Oppo will unveil its latest foldable smartphones

7.1” screen on the inside and 5.54” for the outside, both AMOLED and capable of a 120Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon’s 8+ Gen 1 SoC; some reports suggest it’s clocked lower to conserve power

Up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage

4520mAh of battery capacity

Up to 67W fast charging

50MP primary camera, powered by Sony IMX890

48MP ultrawide with a Sony IMX581 sensor

32MP telephoto, utilizing the IMX709 from Sony

32MP front-facing, hole-punch style front-facing camers on both sides

Now, as of the time being, we only have a teaser image to go on for facts, as Oppo has not gone on record about specs. We know that the phone will have flat sides, we can expect further improvements regarding the hinge, and we know that it will feature a triple camera setup.But what else? Well, here’s what rumors are suggesting:As noted above, we’ve already seen a triple-camera setup from the teaser images, so here’s what is suspected it will consist of:This is an iteration of last year’s versatile setup, but it seems Oppo is upping the quality. The Find N had a 50MP main camera, but lower-res ultrawide and telephoto shooters, respectively. The front-facing camera was still capable of 32MP, though.