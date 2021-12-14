Oppo beats Snapdragon 8 and Apple A15 with new MariSilicon AI and image processor for phone cameras

Oppo beats Snapdragon 8 and Apple A15 with new MariSilicon AI and image processor for phone cameras1
If you thought the 18-bit image signal processor inherent to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that will be in most flagship Android phones next year is impressive, wait until you hear what Oppo just announced for its own flagship phones, and, perhaps for the OnePlus high-ends, considering that the two companies merged not long ago.
Oppo MariSilicon chipset specs and features
What Oppo has focused on with the so-called MariSilicon X (yeah, don't ask), is image processing and AI calculations. It managed to create a neural processing unit capable of 18 TOPS (trillion operations per second) with a best-in-class power efficiency as the ISP is built on a frugal 6nm process. For comparison, the Neural Engine in the Apple A15, as found on the iPhone 13 series, can perform 15.8 trillion operations per second.
Thus, at least in these RAW image processing numbers, Oppo managed to surpass both the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and Apple's A15 silicon. The phone maker hints at what's to come in its, or perhaps also in phones under the OnePlus brand. For instance, it has developed an RGBW sensor and included a dedicated MariSilicon algorithm for processing the imaging information from the unorthodox pixel arrangement: "MariSilicon X has been designed with this RGBWsensor in mind and can operate a Dual Image Pipeline with 2-time RAW Super Sampling to process the sensor’s RGB and W signals separately before combining them into single images. These hybrid RGB + W images offer 8.6dB greater signal-to-noise ratio and 1.7 -times more texture, helping to make objects appear more expressive in both photo and video."
The addition of an extra yellow pixel that Huawei did on its phones increased the camera's light sensitivity but was fraught with teething color presentation problems, so we are glad that Oppo went with an extra white one and will be pairing it with a dedicated ISP to smooth things out. Last but not least, the MariSilicon ISP is the first capable of real-time RAW domain image processing, so future Android phone cameras that are powered by it will give you the ability for "real-time previews for nighttime and HDR photos and videos, giving users a true "what you see is what you get" experience that offers more potential for creativity."
As to which phones will come with the MariSilicon X imaging powerhouse on board, the next Find X4 Pro comes to mind, as it will also have the HDR display abilities to back the live previews up, but perhaps some members of the OnePlus family could also have it, like the OnePlus 10 series that is rumored to announced next month.